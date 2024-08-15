Early on Wednesday morning, the emergency services recovered a person dead from the River Aare near Bern. Nothing is yet known about the identity of the deceased person, as the Bern cantonal police announced on Thursday.
Shortly before 4.30 a.m., the police received a report that a lifeless person was lying in the waterworks at the Engehalde weir. The emergency services were only able to determine the death of the person on site.
The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident and the identity of the person, according to the press release.