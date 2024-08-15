The Bern cantonal police are investigating the case of a dead person from the River Aare. (symbolic image) Bild: sda

A person is recovered dead from the River Aare near Bern. Nothing is yet known about the identity of the deceased or how the accident happened.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Emergency services have recovered a person dead from the River Aare near Bern.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

There are still no precise details about the course of the accident. Show more

Early on Wednesday morning, the emergency services recovered a person dead from the River Aare near Bern. Nothing is yet known about the identity of the deceased person, as the Bern cantonal police announced on Thursday.

Shortly before 4.30 a.m., the police received a report that a lifeless person was lying in the waterworks at the Engehalde weir. The emergency services were only able to determine the death of the person on site.

The Bern cantonal police, under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office, have launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the accident and the identity of the person, according to the press release.

SDA