A wolf has been killed in the canton of Graubünden.

A wolf was found dead in Val Poschiavo at the beginning of September. According to initial findings, the animal was killed by a gunshot wound. The cantonal police of Graubünden have opened a criminal investigation.

Sven Ziegler

On September 1, wildlife rangers discovered a dead wolf in Val Poschiavo in the canton of Graubünden. According to the authorities, the fatal injury was caused by a gunshot wound. As there are currently no shooting permits in the region, the wildlife authorities and the Graubünden cantonal police immediately launched a criminal investigation.

The animal was a male. The carcass was taken to the Center for Fish and Wildlife Medicine (FIWI) in Bern. There, forensic and biological analyses will shed light on the exact circumstances of the death. At the same time, the Laboratoire de Biologie de la Conservation at the University of Lausanne is investigating the genetic origin of the wolf.

The authorities are hoping that the investigations will provide further clues as to the course of events. No results are yet available.