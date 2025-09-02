The police are now looking for witnesses. (symbolic image) sda

A lifeless woman was found in Lake Constance near Rorschach last week. The St.Gallen cantonal police are investigating the circumstances and are urgently looking for witnesses.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On August 27, a 42-year-old Nigerian woman was found dead in the sailing port of Rorschach.

The woman was carrying swimming gear and had left her bag nearby.

The St.Gallen cantonal police are asking witnesses for information about the woman's whereabouts. Show more

On Wednesday evening, August 27, 2025, a lifeless woman was discovered in Lake Constance near the Rorschach sailing harbor. According to the St.Gallen cantonal police, the woman was a 42-year-old Nigerian woman who did not live in the region.

According to the information available so far, the woman was in the area of the Würth building and Rorschach railroad station on the day of her death. It is also possible that she had already been out and about in the town the day before. She presumably deposited her plastic bag between two tree trunks on a meadow west of the Würth building before going into the water.

At the time of the incident, the woman was wearing beige briefs, a black bra, black and yellow flippers and black swimming goggles. Shortly before 9 p.m., she was finally found underwater a few meters from the outer harbour wall of the sailing harbour.

The police are asking anyone who has seen the woman or can provide information about her whereabouts to contact the Thal police station on 058 229 80 00.