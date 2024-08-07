The woman was discovered in Les Illes. Kapo Wallis

A dead woman has been discovered in a lake in the canton of Valais. Her identity is still unclear.

Sven Ziegler

A dead woman has been discovered in a lake in the canton of Valais.

Her identity is still unclear.

The woman is walking with a crutch.

On August 5, shortly before 9 p.m., third parties reported to the Valais cantonal police that they had discovered personal belongings on the shore of a lake near the Domaine des Iles in Sion. The cantonal police immediately launched a search and investigation. Among other things, specialists were deployed to search for the missing person, as well as a boat and a drone from the Valais cantonal police.

The following day, shortly before 4 p.m., divers from the cantonal police forces of Vaud and Fribourg, who were deployed as part of intercantonal cooperation, found the body of a woman at a depth of 35 meters.

The woman had disappeared between Sunday, August 4, 2024, and Monday, August 5, 2024. Initial investigations have shown that she was using a crutch to get around. The identification of the victim is currently underway. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation in collaboration with the Valais cantonal police.

Anyone who can provide information about this incident is asked to contact the cantonal police operations center on 027 326 56 56.