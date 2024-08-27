The city police have arrested a man. (symbolic image) sda

On Saturday evening, Zurich city police found a lifeless woman in an apartment in Zurich. A man suspected of the crime has been arrested.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday evening, Zurich city police found a lifeless woman in an apartment in Zurich.

A man suspected of the crime has been arrested Show more

On Saturday evening at around 7.30 p.m., city police officers checked an apartment in District 6 on the basis of reports received. During the check, they discovered a lifeless 38-year-old Dominican woman who showed signs of violence. The investigations launched by the Zurich city and cantonal police led to a 23-year-old Swiss man suspected of the crime.

The suspect was arrested on Monday by the Zurich cantonal police in the city of Zurich, district 4. The man was referred to the public prosecutor's office I for serious violent crime, which opened criminal proceedings on suspicion of intentional homicide and applied to the compulsory measures court on Tuesday for the accused to be remanded in custody. The public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police are conducting further investigations into the course of events and the background to the crime.

The Zurich Forensic Institute and the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the University of Zurich were deployed to secure evidence.