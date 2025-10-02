The public prosecutor's office of the canton of St.Gallen is now assuming a homicide. According to the authorities, the woman's 49-year-old husband has been arrested and is in custody.
Initially, the St.Gallen police asked the public for information in order to reconstruct the woman's last whereabouts. The investigation finally led to her husband, who lived in the same household. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into deliberate homicide.
The exact circumstances that led to the woman's death are still unclear. According to the authorities, no further information is currently being communicated. The accused is presumed innocent.