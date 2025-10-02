The man was arrested. (symbolic image) sda

The 42-year-old woman found in Lake Constance in Rorschach in August is the presumed victim of a homicide, according to the St.Gallen public prosecutor's office. Her husband has been arrested.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 42-year-old Nigerian woman was found on August 27, 2025 in Lake Constance near the Rorschach sailing port.

The public prosecutor's office in St.Gallen now assumes that the murder was intentional and has opened an investigation.

The woman's 49-year-old husband is in custody - the presumption of innocence applies. Show more

On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, shortly before 9 p.m., a lifeless woman was found in Lake Constance near the Rorschach sailing port. She was found underwater a few meters from the outer harbour wall, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

The public prosecutor's office of the canton of St.Gallen is now assuming a homicide. According to the authorities, the woman's 49-year-old husband has been arrested and is in custody.

Initially, the St.Gallen police asked the public for information in order to reconstruct the woman's last whereabouts. The investigation finally led to her husband, who lived in the same household. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into deliberate homicide.

The exact circumstances that led to the woman's death are still unclear. According to the authorities, no further information is currently being communicated. The accused is presumed innocent.