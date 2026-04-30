A police diver at work. Christophe Gateau/dpa (Symbolbild)

New doubts after a tragic death: the accident involving a Zurich police diver is to be reinvestigated. Research suggests that serious mistakes were made during the investigation.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office initially classified the death of the police diver as an "unfortunate accident".

However, research shows serious errors in the investigation, including missing expert reports and power plant employees who were not questioned.

Now an extraordinary public prosecutor's office is to reopen the case. Show more

It was a tragic accident: in September 2025, a Zurich police diver died during an operation at the Dietikon power plant. The Zurich-Limmat public prosecutor's office investigated the case and classified it as an "unfortunate accident". There were no indications of any criminally relevant conduct.

However, the investigation is now to be reopened. Research by the "Tages-Anzeiger" had revealed serious omissions in the investigation. A public prosecutor from outside the canton is to clarify who is responsible for the death of the experienced professional diver.

The 44-year-old father of a family died during a rescue mission. He was caught by a strong undertow and pulled into a narrow opening. Despite immediate rescue attempts, he could only be recovered dead.

The opening is a fish ladder that develops a suction of 350 kilograms. The man had no chance. Although the facility had been in operation for six years at the time of the accident, the cantonal police knew nothing about the dangerous opening.

Failures on the part of the Zurich public prosecutor's office

According to the Tages-Anzeiger, this fact has not played a role in the investigations to date, although it must be classified as a serious omission. In addition, the investigating public prosecutor's office has neither obtained external expert opinions nor interviewed employees of the power plant.

Several independent sources had pointed to a whole chain of omissions as well as safety and management deficiencies. However, this had been ignored in the original public prosecutor's investigation.

However, a spokesperson for the Zurich public prosecutor's office has now confirmed to the Tages-Anzeiger that the case is to be reinvestigated. New circumstances have come to light "which make it appear appropriate to consider reopening the proceedings". This should be carried out by an extraordinary public prosecutor.