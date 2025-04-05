The Thurgau police had to be deployed. (archive picture) sda

A woman was found dead in Münchwilen TG on Saturday. A man was arrested.

Shortly after 4 pm on Thursday, the cantonal emergency call center received a report that a woman was lying on the floor in a detached house on Schüeppwiese in Münchwilen TG.

The emergency services and the Thurgau cantonal police found a 47-year-old woman who had already died. Based on the situation they found, the prosecution authorities are assuming a homicide.

Police investigations led to the provisional arrest of two men.

"Never thought something like this could happen here"

The forensic service of the Thurgau cantonal police secured the evidence at the crime scene. The investigation into this case is being conducted by the public prosecutor's office and the criminal investigation department. One Swiss man (53) remains in custody, the second man was released on Friday evening.

"This is such a quiet neighborhood. I would never have thought that something like this could happen here," said a local resident to "20 Minuten". According to the newspaper, the victim is the mother of two adult children.

The exact cause of death is being clarified by the Institute of Forensic Medicine. The investigation is ongoing.