Juso President Mirjam Hostetmann does not yet admit defeat despite poor polls for the inheritance tax. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Philipp Schmidli

The Juso is on the verge of a historic defeat on the inheritance tax initiative. The leader of the Young Socialists answers questions from blue News.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the polls, the Young Socialists' inheritance tax initiative is facing defeat next Sunday.

The president of the Young Party does not see any faults in the campaign, but in the financial power of the opposition.

She is also hoping for FDP members in the final mobilization because the Freisinn had previously supported the inheritance tax. Show more

Mirjam Hostetmann, the inheritance tax initiative is heading for a clear defeat. Have you and the Juso simply blown the campaign?

We will only analyze our campaign after the ballot. Until then, we will fight every day for a Yes vote - so that those who are largely responsible for the climate crisis pay. The reality is that the No camp has dominated for over a year with a budget that is ten times bigger than ours. With full coffers, they can dominate the debate. The fact that this power imbalance has an impact on public opinion should come as no surprise to anyone.

Your opponents are treating the initiative as if you wanted to fundamentally turn the country upside down. Why is your proposal causing such panic?

Because they fear for their privileges. They hide their interests behind empty phrases about "family businesses", but mean tax privileges for the heirs of giant corporations. In reality, they are defending a system in which a few people own huge fortunes and the state becomes a self-service store for them. They want to return to an order in which cronyism is normal for them. And the rest should keep quiet.

That's a massive accusation. Aren't you exaggerating?

It's backed up by figures. The concentration of wealth has reached historic proportions - partly because inheritance tax has been abolished in many cantons. The richest one percent own 45 percent of the wealth. Their wealth has exploded: The richest now total CHF 833.5 billion - more than the whole of Switzerland earns in a year. This is not the achievement of individuals, but the result of political decisions in favor of the richest.

But some of this wealth has been earned. Those who achieve a lot are allowed to keep a lot, aren't they?

(laughs) Small parts of it - of course. But the decisive leaps were the result of political privileges: Wealth taxes for the richest were lowered, corporate taxes reduced, inheritance taxes cut. These policies have concentrated wealth rather than rewarding hard work. The tax policy of recent years has been a wealth machine for the richest in the country.

«This policy has concentrated wealth and not rewarded hard work.» Mirjam Hostetmann Juso leader

You constantly talk about inequality, but you want the money for climate protection. Do people even understand this connection?

Our initiative combines the two biggest crises of our time: the climate crisis and the democracy crisis, both caused by the enormous concentration of wealth. These issues cannot be separated. Opponents talk about all sorts of things, but never about landslides, floods, heatwaves and the exploding costs. The No to the CO₂ Act has shown: The general public does not want to have to bear the climate costs alone. That is precisely why we say: Those who profit the most and contribute the most to the crisis must pay the most. The No campaign wants to prevent this responsibility.

A study shows a massive media bias against you. Even the SVP's 2020 Limitation Initiative received more favorable coverage.

The other side has been running a million-euro campaign for a year. Instead of a factual discussion about climate, justice and financing, there were headlines that served the lies of the No campaign. This has also highlighted the supremacy of the richest and their companies in the political debate. At the same time, there was hardly any coverage of how massively the richest in the country were able to enrich themselves. It is obvious that this has an impact on the formation of opinion.

The Greens have been complaining for years that the media ignore climate policy. Isn't that an excuse for the fact that left-wing climate policy simply doesn't work?

We don't have the resources of the trade associations and the FDP, which are sponsored by banks, insurance companies and corporations. We run campaigns without budgets in the millions. We work under completely different conditions. But the urgency of our content remains the same - we provide answers to the crises of our time. Our opponents spend millions to cover up the fact that they have no solutions because they are the problem.

Zohran Mamdani has shown that left-wing politics can be successful even without millions. Why can't you do that?

I wouldn't underestimate his campaign budget. And: the USA is not Switzerland. But yes, he has shown that a hopeful, clear vision is convincing. He has addressed concrete problems and not allowed himself to be distracted by artificial sideshows.

So does the left urgently need more professional media training?

Anyone who wants to take on political responsibility must consider how to communicate their content clearly. However, the Mamdani campaign was not just about content, but also about a sense of community.

If Switzerland says no on Sunday, will the inheritance tax be politically dead, as the no camp would like it to be?

Certainly not. Switzerland will need billions for climate protection, infrastructure, education and social security in the coming years. If we don't get this money from the richest climate polluters, the middle class and lower incomes will pay. We will not allow that to happen. And we will remind those parties and experts of their statements who claimed during the referendum campaign that they were not fundamentally opposed to an inheritance tax.

So no alternatives to inheritance tax?

Of course we are fundamentally committed to a fair distribution of wealth, and there are various ways to achieve this. Inheritance tax is one of the fairest financial instruments we have. It prevents extreme wealth concentration. Until a few years ago, even the FDP was aware of this. The FDP used to be in favor of inheritance tax and argued: "Achievement must be worthwhile." Today, this apparently means that the children of the richest can rest on untaxed assets.

More on the vote on November 30