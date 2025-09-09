Contaminated meat, polluted drinking water, diseased soil: PFAS are everywhere - and are almost impossible to get rid of. Today, the National Council has to decide how Switzerland should deal with these "eternal chemicals".

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Today, the National Council is dealing with PFAS, the so-called "eternity chemicals", in an extraordinary session.

Eight motions from all parties are up for debate - from a ban, mandatory declaration and a levy to support for contaminated farms.

The Federal Council only supports one motion on limit values, rejecting all others. Show more

What is happening in the National Council today?

In an extraordinary session today, the National Council will focus exclusively on PFAS, the so-called "perpetual chemicals". The debate starts at 9 a.m. and deals with eight motions from all parliamentary groups.

The National Council will discuss measures against PFAS perpetuating chemicals on Tuesday. Picture: Parlamentsdienste/Rob Lewis

What is PFAS?

PFAS are chemicals that are found in countless products: raincoats, frying pans, cosmetics, packaging and high-tech devices. They repel water, grease and dirt and are extremely resistant. There are over 10,000 different PFAS - invented to make everyday life more practical.

The problem: PFAS are practically indestructible. They remain in the environment forever and accumulate in the body. This is why they are referred to as "eternal chemicals".

How dangerous are PFAS?

PFAS are considered highly risky for health. Studies have linked them to cancer, thyroid disorders, immune system disorders and infertility. Even the smallest amounts can be problematic because they accumulate in the body and are hardly broken down.

High PFAS levels were discovered in the soil and meat at a farm in eastern Switzerland. Picture: Keystone

The environment is also affected. PFAS pollute soils, rivers and groundwater. There have been several cases in Switzerland: contaminated meat in St. Gallen, contaminated fish in Ticino and drinking water bans at Basel Airport. Affected farms had to destroy products or close down fields.

The consequences are not only massive in terms of health, but also financially. Remediation is complicated and extremely expensive. According to a Europe-wide study, the costs for Switzerland could amount to up to CHF 26 billion per year if the pollution is not stopped.

What is being discussed?

A motion from the Council of States' Environment Committee has been tabled to kick off the debate. It calls for realistic limit values for PFAS - with consideration for agriculture and water suppliers - and support for affected farms. This motion is considered to have a good chance of success and is also supported by the Federal Council.

Then come the fundamental issues. The SP wants to allow PFAS only for truly "essential" purposes. The Green Liberals propose reduction paths for each sector. The FDP calls for the promotion of safe alternatives and an additional declaration obligation. The Federal Council rejects all three proposals because it wants to take its lead from the EU.

Other initiatives are aimed at agriculture. The Center Party demands limit values with accompanying measures, while the SVP calls for rapid assistance for affected farms. Finally, the Greens put forward the most radical idea: a levy at source on all PFAS to finance a clean-up fund. Here too, the Federal Council rejects the idea.

The left wing of the Council hopes for stricter laws against PFAS. Picture: Parlamentsdienste/Rob Lewis

Who called for the extraordinary session?

An extraordinary session is a special instrument used by Parliament to deal with an issue in a concentrated manner. It can come about in various ways. The easiest way is for at least a quarter of the members of a Council - i.e. 50 National Councillors - to submit a request. In the current case, this was not necessary because identical motions were submitted in the National Council and the Council of States.

What is striking is that the majority of the PFAS motions submitted are backed by left-wing members of the Council. 45 members of the National Council and Council of States from the SP and the Greens have signed at least one of the PFAS motions. However, their motions will not dominate the debate, as many motions have been submitted by the centre-right.

Green Party National Councillor Marionna Schlatter, who is calling for a kind of PFAS tax, nevertheless celebrated the special session as a victory for her political side. In an article on the party website, she writes that the Greens are "putting the PFAS danger on the political agenda" and writes: "We are pleased that Parliament is taking the invisible danger of PFAS seriously. This is in stark contrast to the Federal Council, which declared at the beginning of September that it would forego an important and overdue study on the extent of PFAS pollution."

The following members of the National Council and Council of States have called for the PFAS debate SP parliamentary group (26 members): Baptiste Hurni, Barbara Gysi, Benoît Gaillard, Brenda Tuosto, Brigitte Crottaz, Bruno Storni, Carlo Sommaruga, Claudia Friedl, David Roth, Eva Herzog, Farah Rumy, Flavia Wasserfallen, Franziska Roth, Hasan Candan, Jean Tschopp, Jessica Jaccoud, Jon Pult, Laurence Fehlmann Rielle, Martine Docourt, Mathilde Crevoisier Crelier, Mattea Meyer, Pierre-Yves Maillard, Priska Seiler Graf, Samuel Bendahan, Sarah Wyss, Ueli Schmezer

Greens (19 members): Balthasar Glättli, Christophe Clivaz, Clarence Chollet, Delphine Klopfenstein Broggini, Fabien Fivaz, Felix Wettstein, Florence Brenzikofer, Franziska Ryser, Irène Kälin, Kilian Baumann, Léonore Porchet, Manuela Weichelt, Marionna Schlatter, Mathias Zopfi, Maya Graf, Meret Schneider, Michael Töngi, Nicolas Walder, Sibel Arslan

SVP (11 members): Ernst Wandfluh, Esther Friedli, Hans Jörg Rüegsegger, Jakob Stark, Lukas Reimann, Martin Haab, Martin Hübscher, Mike Egger, Nicolas Kolly, Thomas Stettler, Walter Gartmann

GLP (8 members): Barbara Schaffner, Beat Flach, Corina Gredig, Fabienne Stämpfli, Jürg Grossen, Katja Christ, Patrick Hässig, Tiana Angelina Moser

Center (8 members): Benedikt Würth, Brigitte Häberli-Koller, Charles Juillard, Heidi Z'graggen, Isabelle Chassot, Philipp Matthias Bregy, Stefan Engler, Thomas Rechsteiner

FDP (7 members): Andri Silberschmidt, Benjamin Mühlemann, Hans Wicki, Josef Dittli, Matthias Michel, Pascal Broulis, Susanne Vincenz-Stauffacher

EDU: Andreas Gafner Show more

Video on the topic