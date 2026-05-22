The debt collection office in the Zurich municipality of Zell was looking for "modern bounty hunters". KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally (Symbolbild)

A Zurich municipality was looking for "modern bounty hunters" with a "black sense of humor" for its debt collection office. The advertisement was eventually toned down - but the mayor stands by the wording.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you The municipality of Zell in Zurich was looking for employees for its debt collection office with a job advertisement full of unusual wording.

"Modern bounty hunters" with "stable nerves" were expected to respond with "black humor".

The advertisement was later toned down considerably. Nevertheless, the mayor still stands by the wording. Show more

The small Zurich municipality of Zell has caused quite a stir with an unusual job advertisement. It was looking for "modern bounty hunters" for the debt collection office who would respond with "black humor". Other formulations also caused a shake of the head, as reported by "Blick" and "20 Minuten".

Among other things, the advertisement stated that you had to be able to send "payment orders faster than others send their vacation mail" or "explain to debtors and creditors in a friendly but firm manner why 'I have paid the bill safely' is not an official legal term".

In addition, interested parties must have a "stable set of nerves" and be able to coordinate business "like a conductor of a slightly crazy orchestra". In return, the debt collection office offers "varied work between paragraphs, people and small everyday dramas".

Formulations like this caused complaints. The choice of words was "not only inappropriate, but also completely disrespectful". After all, debt collection is "often about people's existential situations".

Municipality defuses advertisement

Although the municipality has since amended the job advertisement, the mayor still stands by the wording used. "I could have lived with the original," she says. They deliberately did not create an "ordinary job advertisement". "The chances of us being able to fill the positions are zero," she explains, citing the shortage of skilled workers as the reason. In addition, the office is due for restructuring. "The positions are temporary. That's why it was clear to us that we had to do things differently, not in such a bland way," says the mayor.

Nevertheless, the municipality is no longer looking for "modern bounty hunters", and the advertisement has also been significantly toned down.