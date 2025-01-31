The home furnishings chain Depot has also had to file for bankruptcy in Switzerland. Alicia Windzio/dpa

The Depot chain of home furnishing stores has filed for bankruptcy in Switzerland. It is still unclear what will happen to the 300 or so employees.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Depot decoration chain has had to file for bankruptcy in Switzerland.

The announcement could mean the dismissal of around 300 employees. Show more

The furniture and decoration chain Depot filed for bankruptcy in the canton of Thurgau on Thursday. "Despite extensive efforts to stabilize the financial situation, no viable solution could be found to maintain business operations in the long term," the company wrote in a statement.

The stores are to close for good this evening. This was reported by "20 Minuten", citing a source with connections to a depot employee.

According to the source, the employees were informed on Thursday. They should receive further information on Friday afternoon.

Depot is one of the largest furnishing and decorating chains in German-speaking countries and is owned by the Gries Deco Company (GDC). It employs around 300 people in Switzerland.

If the consultation process does not bring any further improvements, mass redundancies are likely to follow.

"Customers can contact customer service directly"

"Over the past few months, intensive talks have been held with banks in order to facilitate a sustainable restructuring", the company writes. Ultimately, however, these negotiations were unsuccessful. The economic conditions and external factors have put additional pressure on business development.

The company is now working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure an orderly liquidation. The focus is on safeguarding the interests of employees, customers and business partners in the best possible way. Wage payments for the month of January have still been secured. "Customers who have questions about outstanding orders or vouchers can contact customer service directly," the statement continues.

Depot's German parent company has been in serious difficulties for some time. Insolvency and restructuring proceedings have been underway there since mid-2024, as a result of which numerous stores have already been closed. So far, however, business in Switzerland has continued regardless of this. According to the Depot website, there are currently 34 branches in Switzerland.