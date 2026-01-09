Defense Minister Martin Pfister is "very concerned about the development of the world" following the violent removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro by the US government. Image: sda

The reaction of Swiss politicians to the US military action in Venezuela has so far been muted. Now Federal Councillor Martin Pfister has found clear words against the coup.

Now, however, Defense Minister Martin Pfister has found clear words on the coup.

The actions of the US government under Donald Trump are "dangerous for the whole world", explained the centrist Federal Councillor.

If rules are overridden, this is a justification for others not to abide by the rules either. Show more

So far, Swiss politicians have been cautious about the unprecedented US military action in Venezuela just under a week ago.

There can be no question of condemning the capture of ruler Nicolás Maduro. Now, however, Defense Minister Martin Pfister has found clear words on the actions of US President Donald Trump.

"As the US military commando action in Venezuela shows, the international legal order is also falling apart, for which Switzerland feels particularly responsible," said the centrist Federal Councillor at the Epiphany Conference in Zurich.

Martin Pfister sees the actions of the USA as a breach of the law with consequences. "I am very concerned about the development of the world," he explained. He continued: "If rules are suspended, others also feel justified in not abiding by the rules. That is dangerous for the whole world."

A problem for Switzerland too

The politician is also concerned about the impact of the coup on individual countries, including Switzerland. A "disintegration of the international legal order" is an immediate problem for Europe as well as for Switzerland, "because we have benefited extensively from it in the long post-war period".

On Saturday night, the USA attacked several targets in Venezuela, captured the authoritarian President Maduro and took him out of the country.

The ruler is to be tried in New York. The US judiciary is accusing him of "conspiracy to commit drug terrorism" and "conspiracy to import cocaine", among other things.

FDFA pleads for "de-escalation" and "restraint"

Reactions to the coup by Swiss politicians have so far been rather muted.

On the social network X, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs called for "de-escalation, restraint and compliance with international law, including the prohibition of the use of force and the principle of respect for territorial integrity".

#Venezuela | Die #Schweiz ruft zur Deeskalation, Zurückhaltung und Einhaltung des Völkerrechts auf, einschliesslich dem Verbot der Anwendung von Gewalt und dem Grundsatz der Achtung der territorialen Integrität.⁰

Die Situation wird von unserer Botschaft vor Ort genau beobachtet.… — EDA - DFAE (@EDA_DFAE) January 3, 2026

Former Federal CouncillorAlain Berset was also more critical of Maduro's violent removal. In an official statement, the current Secretary General of the Council of Europe described the coup as a sign of "a profound change in an emerging world order in which violence is becoming the norm and the law is being instrumentalized".

Any use of force on the territory of another state raises "serious questions with regard to international law".

