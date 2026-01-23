A 50-year-old woman is alleged to have helped her sister, who had falsely claimed to be a doctor, with “wound care.” Before the Brugg AG District Court, the Lithuanian woman claimed she did not know whether her sister was a doctor or not. Despite doubts, she has now been acquitted.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In December 2025, a 44-year-old Lithuanian woman was convicted of posing as a doctor and improperly treating patients.

Now her sister is standing trial at the Brugg AG District Court on charges of aiding and abetting, as she is alleged to have assisted with “wound care.”

The 50-year-old defendant claims she does not remember and did not know whether her sister was practicing medicine.

Although the judge apparently doubts this, the defendant is acquitted.

In December 2025, the case of a fake doctor made headlines when she appeared before the Brugg District Court: The Lithuanian woman had performed cosmetic surgeries in Switzerland without having been trained to do so.

The 44-year-old had posed as a cosmetic surgeon and performed such procedures starting in 2021 until she was exposed in 2023 after several patients complained of complications. The defendant was sentenced to 2.5 years of unconditional imprisonment, a fine of 180 daily rates of 90 francs each, a 500-franc fine, and an outpatient measure to be carried out concurrently with her sentence.

While the fake doctor is now allowed to continue working in Switzerland as a “life and neuro coach,” her sister recently appeared before the Brugg District Court: The public prosecutor’s office accuses the 50-year-old of “aiding and abetting simple bodily injury with a dangerous object,” reports the “Aargauer Zeitung.”

Defendant Claims Not to Remember

What happened? Specifically, the case involves a victim who wanted to have her buttocks enlarged in 2021. The fake doctor had injected an unknown liquid into the patient’s buttocks, which initially caused swelling, pain, cramps, and skin discoloration. Later, the patient developed a fever and breathing difficulties.

The fake doctor then cut open the swelling with a scalpel and flushed out the wound. Her sister is said to have assisted her: According to the prosecution, she handed her the instruments and wiped the pus from the wound. When her sister also introduced her as a doctor, the defendant reportedly did not correct her.

The prosecution therefore sought a suspended fine of 80 daily rates of 50 francs each, with a two-year probationary period, and a fine of 800 francs, according to the “Aargauer Zeitung.” The Lithuanian woman appeared at the hearing without a lawyer: In Brugg, she said she remembered neither the patient nor the case.

“The less you know, the better you sleep”

She had been working at a cleaning agency when the incident occurred, the defendant stated. This made the presiding judge all the more surprised that the defendant claims to have no recollection of the matter: “This isn’t some everyday situation that you simply can’t remember anymore,” Sandro Rossi is quoted as saying.

The Eastern European woman insists in court that she feels innocent. Although she worked in the medical field in addition to her cleaning job, she says she only worked in the areas in which she was trained: lasers, nails, eyebrows, and skin. The woman claims she had no idea that her own sister is not a doctor at all.

The following back-and-forth ensues: Judge: “It seems you have a good relationship with each other. Don’t you discuss what you’re up to, what you studied?”

Defendant: “If someone doesn’t tell me anything, I’m not the kind of person who asks.”

Judge: “So you have no idea whether your sister is a pilot, an engineer, or a ship’s captain?”

Defendant: “That’s my way of life. The less you know, the better you sleep.”

And yet: The Lithuanian woman is acquitted. For one thing, it cannot be proven that she was actually present during the “wound care.” Since the victim is not present, this question cannot be clarified.

On the other hand, the charge of aiding and abetting implies that the action increased the likelihood that the actual crime would be committed. In this case, the court ruled that the fake doctor would have treated the wound even if her sister hadn’t helped.