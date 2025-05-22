The trial surrounding the homicide at the Mels carnival was moved from the district court building to the parish hall in Mels. (archive picture) sda

A pizzaiolo was killed after a drunken escalation on Carnival Night 2022. Now the 19-year-old defendant was on trial again.

Samuel Walder

The student is said to have panicked after being sexually approached by the pizzaiolo and fatally stabbed him in the head with an umbrella.

The public prosecutor and co-plaintiffs are still demanding a conditional prison sentence and 140,000 francs in compensation.

The defense is pleading for complete impunity.

On Thursday, the court came to a conclusion and found the defendant guilty. He was sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment, suspended for a probationary period of two years. Show more

The crime shocked the region. The question was: how could something like this happen and, above all, why? The death of a 45-year-old pizzaiolo on Carnival Night 2022 in Mels was retried in court on Thursday.

A 19-year-old cantonal school student at the time had to answer for intentional homicide while insane. The Werdenberg-Sarganserland District Court already heard the case in February 2024 - the trial continued this Thursday. blue News reported directly from the courtroom.

What began as an exuberant party ended fatally. The schoolboy, heavily intoxicated and wearing a bunny costume, had drunk beer that evening and had fun with friends at the carnival in Mels.

Bloody escalation

At the same time, the later victim, who according to the investigation was drunk and under the influence of cocaine, went to his hotel room. The student followed him later - why remains unclear.

But what happened in the room reads like a dark script: according to the indictment, the pizzaiolo allegedly grabbed the 19-year-old's genitals. This gesture ended in an argument, later in a fight and when the 45-year-old was lying motionless on the floor, the student stabbed him in the head with an umbrella.

Injuries lead to traumatic brain injury

On Thursday, the trial proceeded somewhat differently than usual. The main trial had already taken place, so the judge questioned the professor of forensic psychiatry. He also prepared the new expert opinion, which is why the trial was interrupted. The first expert opinion stated that the defendant was fully incompetent.

The forensic psychiatrist upheld this in the new report. The hair sample had produced a negative result. "The assessment concluded that the accused had no mental disorders. However, at the time of the crime, it is clear that the accused had a severe alcohol intoxication," says the professor.

The accused had felt threatened at the time of the crime. For this reason, it can be assumed that he was not guilty. "The risk of reoffending is in a low range. I have stated that the accused could benefit from voluntary therapy and voluntary abstinence," explains the professor.

"The defendant was lying asleep on the dead body"

The private prosecution and the public prosecutor stick to their previous pleas. The lawyers only stand up briefly to comment on the new expert opinion. The public prosecutor continues to demand a prison sentence of 24 months, or two years conditional probation. The lawyer for the private plaintiffs continues to demand that the defendant be found guilty and that the victim's siblings receive 140,000 francs in compensation.

The defendant's lawyer also commented briefly on the expert opinion and the statements made by the previous speakers. She clearly blamed the alcohol. "The accused was lying partly next to and partly on top of the dead man and was asleep. When questioned by the police, he said that he had had to fight a Russian soldier." This shows the psychotic state and hallucinations the accused was suffering from - all because of the alcohol.

According to the expert opinion, the pupil's alcohol level was between 1.21 and 2.09 per mille. The lawyer also stands by her previous plea and demands an acquittal and immunity from prosecution.

The defendant is found guilty

On Thursday evening, the court comes to a conclusion. The defendant is found guilty of committing an act of self-inflicted insanity. He is sentenced to 24 months' imprisonment. The prison sentence is deferred to a two-year probationary period. During the probationary period, the accused is ordered to abstain from alcohol.

In addition, the defendant is to receive probationary assistance. The civil claim was referred to civil proceedings.