Two asylum seekers attacked and insulted a 19-year-old Jew in Davos in August 2024.

The case involving a violent attack on a Jewish person ends without a trial for the time being: on Thursday, the accused failed to appear before the Prättigau/Davos Regional Court. He is sentenced to 6 months in prison.

The trial for discrimination was actually due to take place on Thursday in Klostsers GR at the Prättigau/Davos regional court. However, the media representatives traveled to Klosters in vain. The accused did not show up.

The asylum seeker was accused of spitting on and beating a Jewish person in August 2024. A second person is also alleged to have taken part in the attack. The penalty order states that he must stand trial. The public prosecutor demanded a 6-month prison sentence.

However, there has been no trace of the accused since September 2024. According to documents, he was deported to Belgium shortly after the crime, as confirmed by the vice president of the court. Since then, there has been no trace. The regional court in Klosters assumes that the accused has disappeared. His defense lawyer had also withdrawn. He had previously lodged an objection to the penalty order.

"We'll give him another 15 minutes"

The trial on Thursday is scheduled to start at 08:45. At 08.46, a court employee appears and tells the three media representatives present: "We'll give him another 15 minutes." Everyone nods and smiles. After all, it was clear to everyone in advance that the likelihood of the defendant turning up was very small.

15 minutes later, the trial is called off. It is briefly explained what will happen next. The case is referred to the prison. The case is then closed for the court. Because the defendant has not appeared in court, the sentence demanded by the public prosecutor's office comes into effect. The person is briefly discussed. The accused was originally from Algeria and was most likely born in 2001.

Then the court closes and after 20 minutes everything is over.