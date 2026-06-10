According to their defense lawyers, the seven defendants being held in La Farera remand prison near Lugano (pictured) have nothing to do with the Pink Panthers. (archive picture) Keystone

In the trial surrounding the spectacular jewel robbery in Lugano, the defense lawyers are questioning the prosecution's central thesis. The seven defendants were not members of the notorious Pink Panther gang, but had merely committed a single crime together.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the third day of the trial in Lugano against seven suspected jewel robbers, the defense lawyers denied that their clients were members of the gang. The Ticino public prosecutor's office, on the other hand, considers membership to be proven for some of the defendants.

In their pleadings, the defense lawyers tried to show that none of the seven defendants are members of the notorious Pink Panther gang. According to them, the robbery of a jewelry store in the heart of Lugano was an "isolated act" in which the members of the group "met" more or less by chance.

While the Ticino public prosecutor's office is convinced that the robbery was meticulously planned over the course of a year, the defense lawyers claimed that their clients had nothing to do with any preparation.

The Pink Panthers are a criminal organization from the Balkans that has been active internationally since 2006. They carry out meticulously prepared robberies of watch stores and jewelry stores in groups of different compositions.