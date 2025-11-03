The man died at the scene of the accident. Kantonspolizei Zürich

A van driver was fatally injured in a traffic accident in Pfäffikon ZH on Monday morning.

Dominik Müller

At 4.30 a.m., the Zurich police received a report that a van had crashed into a tree on Kempttalstrasse in Pfäffikon. The emergency services immediately arrived to find the driver of the van unconscious in the vehicle and administered first aid to the injured man until the emergency services arrived. The 53-year-old man from Sri Lanka died at the scene of the accident, as the police reported in a statement.

According to initial findings, the man was traveling alone in his van from Fehraltorf towards Pfäffikon. For reasons that are currently unknown, he drove into the oncoming lane and over the left-hand edge of the road, where he crashed head-on into a tree.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the cantonal police and the Lake/Oberland public prosecutor's office.

Kempttalstrasse had to be closed on both sides until around 8 a.m. due to the accident. The Pfäffikon ZH and Fehraltorf fire department traffic teams set up a detour.