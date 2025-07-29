  1. Residential Customers
In Brugg AG Delivery van driver crashes into fence and dies

SDA

The driver of the van died at the scene of the accident.
Keystone

A 60-year-old man was trapped in the driver's cab of his van in an accident in Brugg AG on Monday afternoon. He died at the scene of the accident, as reported by the cantonal police on Tuesday.

Keystone-SDA

29.07.2025, 14:49

The van driver was driving in Brugg in the direction of Lauffohr shortly before 2 pm. According to the police on Tuesday, he left the road for as yet unexplained reasons, crossed a sidewalk and crashed into a fence.

He then drove the vehicle across a meadow, collided again with a fence and several trees and came to a standstill. According to the police on Tuesday afternoon, it could not be ruled out that a medical problem had led to the accident.

The van was totaled. The Aargau cantonal police have begun investigating the cause of the accident. The public prosecutor's office opened an investigation.

Zurzacherstrasse had to be temporarily closed for the police accident investigation, recovery work and cleaning of the accident site. The fire department diverted traffic locally, as the police also reported.

