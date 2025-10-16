The man suffered injuries. Kapo AG

An unknown van driver hit a security worker in Lupfig after disregarding a stop sign. The man suffered injuries - the driver made off.

On October 8, an unknown van driver disregarded a traffic service's stop sign at a construction site in Lupfig.

The trailer of the vehicle struck a 47-year-old security worker and threw him to the ground.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries; the driver who caused the accident drove on and is now being sought by the cantonal police. Show more

An accident occurred on a road construction site in Lupfig (AG) on Wednesday afternoon, October 8, 2025. According to the Aargau cantonal police, an unknown van driver disregarded the stop sign of a safety employee and injured him as he drove past.

The incident occurred at around 4.45 p.m. at the traffic circle on Bahnhofstrasse. The area was partially closed due to road marking work and traffic was being controlled by a security service. A white pick-up truck with a light bar and trailer was approaching from Birrfeld - the driver was asked to stop by an employee.

However, instead of braking, the police say the driver insisted on driving on and accelerated despite being shouted at. The trailer hit the 47-year-old security guard and threw him to the ground. The driver then drove off without looking after the injured man.

An ambulance took the man to hospital with abrasions, bruises and a head injury. According to the police, the person responsible is still unknown. The Schafisheim Mobile Police are appealing for information on 062 886 88 88 or by e-mail to mobilepolizei@kapo.ag.ch.