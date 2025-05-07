Kosar L. stood trial for involuntary manslaughter at the town hall in Appenzell. Picture: Samuel Walder

Kosar L. lost control of the van while driving home with a blood alcohol level of 1.9 - a passenger died and a woman was injured. The District Court of Appenzell Innerrhoden has now ruled.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A drunk driver lost control of his van in the canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden in 2023, killing a passenger and injuring a woman.

Despite contradictory statements and gaps in memory, the court was unable to find any evidence that a female passenger took the wheel and contributed to the accident.

The driver Kosar L. was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and driving while unfit to drive. Show more

A sociable evening ends fatally: after an alcohol-fueled pub crawl, Kosar L. loses control of his van in March 2023 - the vehicle overturns several times, one passenger dies and another person is injured.

On Tuesday, Kosar L. had to answer to the district court of Appenzell Innerrhoden for involuntary manslaughter and driving while unfit to drive.

The accident occurred before 10 p.m. on the way home. On a bend, the vehicle left the road, plunged down a slope and overturned. Markus S., the partner of Susan S., who was also a passenger, was thrown out of the car and died at the scene of the accident. His partner was taken to hospital with moderate injuries. Kosar L. survived unharmed - and now had to answer to the district court of Appenzell Innerrhoden.

This is what the scene of the accident looked like when the police arrived. Picture: Kantonspolizei Appenzell Innerrhoden

The trial revealed gaps in memory and contradictory statements. Neither Kosar L. nor the surviving Susan S. could remember the exact course of the accident. One witness reported that Susan S. said after the accident that she could imagine having reached into the steering wheel while driving - but she was not sure.

Susan S. said in the courtroom that she hardly remembered anything. "I'm alone now. It's all coming back to me now," she said. She had really wanted to go out that evening, although her partner had hesitated. An argument broke out during the evening - partly because of an ex-boyfriend they had met. "My husband got jealous. We had a fight."

Then she just sat in the car, Kosar L. shouted "shit" - and they were already in the ditch. Her alcohol level was up to 3.0 per mille, Kosar L.'s was measured at up to 2.6 per mille.

Defendant shows himself affected

The defendant was affected. In his statement, he emphasized that he felt guilty and had been there for the deceased's children after the accident. "I wouldn't wish something like this on anyone," he said with tears in his eyes. When asked how the accident happened, he could only answer that he was not wearing a seatbelt and hardly remembered anything.

The public prosecutor was convinced that Kosar L. was responsible. There was no evidence that anyone else had intervened at the wheel. The indications of possible misconduct by Susan S. were speculative. "No traces are also traces", said the public prosecutor. The driver had probably missed the right-hand bend and had driven straight down the slope.

The defense pleaded for acquittal. The circumstances of the accident could not be clarified and the consumption of alcohol alone was not sufficient for a conviction for involuntary manslaughter. In addition, Susan S. had originally stated that she had intervened herself.

Nevertheless, the court clearly placed the blame on the driver. Kosar L. had been driving while unfit to drive, which was partly responsible for the fatal outcome. It sentenced him to a conditional prison sentence of 13 months, with a probationary period of two years.

The verdict is not yet final.