The van driver survived the accident unharmed. Kapo Graubünden

A traffic accident occurred in Sils in the Engadin on Thursday morning. A van ended up in the Inn. No one was injured.

Dominik Müller

A 25-year-old driver was driving a van from Silvaplana towards Sils in the Engadin shortly before 9 a.m. on Thursday. On the straight stretch of road near the village of Sela, his vehicle veered to the left towards the middle of the road and collided with an oncoming truck, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release.

As a result of the impact, the van skidded, crossed the left-hand lane and crashed over the embankment. The vehicle overturned and came to a standstill on its wheels in the Inn.

The driver was able to free himself from the vehicle. The fire department set up two oil barriers in the water. A towing company recovered the totally damaged vehicle. The Graubünden cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.