A Lamborghini Revuelto costs more than half a million francs. Symbolbild: Imago

A damaged Lamborghini and a resident jumping from a balcony: several incidents kept the police on their toes in Winterthur at the weekend.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you There was an accident in Winterthur on Saturday when a van driver damaged a parked Lamborghini while turning.

Also on Saturday, a man in Oberwinterthur fled over his balcony onto his neighbor's terrace out of fear of two unknown persons. Show more

The Winterthur municipal police had to be called out several times at the weekend. In one case, a collision between a trailer and a correctly parked Lamborghini 744 Revuelto in the Töss district was reported to the officers on Saturday afternoon.

According to the police report, the driver of a delivery van misjudged the situation and the rear part of his trailer hit the parked sports car. Property damage was caused to the vehicles involved.

Escape via the balcony

In Oberwinterthur, also on Saturday afternoon, a woman reported that her neighbor was standing on her terrace and asking for help because strangers were standing outside his front door. On the spot, the officers learned that two unknown men had apparently been standing outside the door of the person seeking help and wanted to get in.

As he was afraid, he jumped from his balcony on the second floor to his neighbor's terrace on the first floor and asked her for help. However, he did not want to give the police any further details about the people or the incident.

The men were no longer there when the patrol arrived. As he jumped off his balcony without his house key, he had to be referred to a locksmith.