A traffic accident occurred in Ipsach on Wednesday morning. A delivery van ended up on the railroad tracks. Kapo Bern

In Ipsach BE on Wednesday morning, a delivery van left the road in front of Ipsach Herdi station and ended up on the tracks. No one was injured, but the road and railroad had to be temporarily closed for the recovery operation.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A van left the main road in Ipsach shortly after 8.50 a.m. on Wednesday and came to a halt on the adjacent railroad tracks.

There were no injuries, but the road and telecommunications infrastructure were damaged.

Road traffic was initially routed alternately and remained completely closed until the afternoon for the recovery operation, while rail operations were suspended with replacement services. Show more

A traffic accident occurred in Ipsach on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. According to the Bern cantonal police, a delivery van was traveling on the main road from Sutz towards Nidau when the driver left the road before Ipsach Herdi station for reasons yet to be clarified. The vehicle came to rest on the adjacent railroad tracks. The driver was uninjured.

The accident caused damage to the road and telecommunications infrastructure. At the beginning of the accident work, traffic was routed alternately, but had to be completely closed until the afternoon for the recovery of the delivery van. Rail services were interrupted during the recovery work; a replacement service was set up.

In addition to members of the Bern cantonal police, representatives of the municipality and Aare-Seeland-Mobil were also deployed. Investigations into the circumstances of the accident are underway.