The Bern cantonal police were called out on Thursday to deal with a fatal accident.

On Thursday morning, a van had an accident in Villeret BE. The passenger of the vehicle died at the scene of the accident. An investigation has been initiated.

Dominik Müller

The Bern cantonal police were informed of a traffic accident on the Mont-Crosin pass road in Villeret shortly after 7.50 a.m. on Thursday, as detailed in a press release.

The emergency services immediately arrived on the scene and found a seriously injured person in a van lying on its side. Despite the immediate resuscitation measures initiated, the seriously injured passenger died at the scene of the accident.

According to the statement, the victim was a 64-year-old Portuguese national living in the canton of Bern. The driver of the van was slightly injured in the accident. He was first treated by an ambulance team and then taken to hospital.

Vehicle leaves the road

According to initial findings, the van was traveling from Saint-Imier in the direction of Tramelan. For reasons still to be clarified, the vehicle left the road on the pass road in the area of the Sergent forest, collided with the embankment on the left-hand side of the road and then overturned onto its side.

The Route du Mont-Crosin was completely closed in the area of the accident for several hours. An investigation into the exact cause of the accident was launched under the direction of the Bernese Jura-Seeland regional public prosecutor's office.