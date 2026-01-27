The lost pipes caused a collision, among other things. Kantonspolizei Aargau

Early Monday evening, a delivery van lost its load on the highway, resulting in two subsequent accidents. One person was slightly injured.

Dominik Müller

At around 6 p.m. on Monday, a 37-year-old Swiss man was driving his delivery van on the A3 coming from Brugg AG in the direction of Frick. At Hornussen, the loaded pipes, which had previously been secured with lashing straps, came loose, the Aargau cantonal police wrote in a statement.

The load spilled onto the road. A driver collided with the pipes on the road and then drove onto the emergency lane. After a short time, another driver approached and immediately initiated emergency braking, causing a following vehicle to collide with the rear of the vehicle in front.

In the second collision, the front passenger of the rear vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital, according to a statement. The other people involved escaped with minor injuries.

All vehicles sustained considerable material damage. Traffic was still able to pass on the normal lane, so it was not necessary to close the road.

The driver was questioned by the police and reported to the responsible public prosecutor's office.