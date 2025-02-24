  1. Residential Customers
Accident in Valais Delta glider crashes and dies

Sven Ziegler

24.2.2025

The man crashed in Levron VS.
Kapo VS

On Sunday, a delta pilot lost control of his aircraft and crashed several meters into the ground near Vollèges. He died on the spot.

24.02.2025, 15:57

At around 1.20 p.m. on Sunday, a delta glider lost control of its aircraft for unknown reasons and crashed in the Levron region.

Two witnesses who were nearby immediately began resuscitation measures until the emergency services arrived, but to no avail. The victim, a 52-year-old Swiss national, died at the scene of the accident.

During this operation, the cantonal police were able to count on the support of an Air Glaciers crew consisting of a doctor, a mountain guide, a pilot and his flight assistant.

The accident is being investigated by the Valais cantonal police under the direction of the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG).