The pleas in the femicide trial began on Tuesday at the Muttenz BL criminal justice center. (archive picture) Keystone

On Tuesday, the public prosecutor demanded a life sentence for the accused for murder and disturbing the peace of the dead in the Basel area femicide trial. This should be accompanied by an outpatient measure.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In her plea at the Muttenz Criminal Justice Center, the public prosecutor rejected the defendant's self-defence claims. Forensic evidence had established that he had strangled his wife in Binningen BL in 2024. A knife attack on him by her has been refuted.

"He is one of the cruelest and most shocking femicide cases in Switzerland," said the public prosecutor. The strangulation and dismemberment of the body were evidence of unscrupulousness and disregard for life. Which also increases the sentence: The emotional injury to the two children, who have to grow up without their parents and with an "unimaginable burden".

The accused 43-year-old proceeded according to plan, said the public prosecutor. The accused had wanted to systematically destroy traces. Anyone in a state of panic, as the accused claimed the day before, was acting on impulse. He had not called the police and referred to the legitimacy of self-defense.

Planned covering of the tracks

He had already ordered a gastro blender for large containers in 2022, even though he had no use for it. He also stored ten liters of Javelin water, allegedly to clean curtains. He is said to have known about the DNA-degrading effect. A learning program for anatomy was found in the house. He is said to have deliberately cut out the uterus, which according to experts requires knowledge, as the public prosecutor went on to explain.

The defendant's assertion on the first day of the trial that there was no violence in his life was "clearly untrue", said the public prosecutor. The husband presented himself to the outside world as a benevolent and open person, but had been controlling in the relationship. The prosecutor referred, among other things, to the files from a marriage therapy session about fisticuffs as well as statements from an ex-girlfriend who also described him as violent.

His wife intended to separate from him. He felt threatened by this. He only wanted the two children for himself. It had been established that he beat them up out of wounded pride and killed them in an act of punishment. The public prosecutor spoke of "blatantly selfish" motives.

The defendant listened attentively to the prosecutor's plea, shaking his head repeatedly and taking notes. The pleas of the private prosecution and the defense followed. The presumption of innocence applies.