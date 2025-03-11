Above Ueken AG, a woman found an abandoned crashed car on Monday afternoon. Kantonspolizei Aargau

In Ueken AG, a woman found a demolished car in the forest on Monday. However, there was no trace of the person involved in the accident. An investigation has been launched.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A demolished Skoda without license plates was discovered in a wooded area near Ueken AG on Monday.

But there was no trace of the person involved in the accident.

They were finally found. Show more

Above Ueken AG, a woman found an abandoned crashed car on Monday afternoon. The Skoda was stuck in the slope below a narrow tarred road leading towards Komberg.

The car was held by a tree in the steep terrain. The Aargau cantonal police determined that the car must have rolled over several times, as they wrote in a statement.

However, there was no trace of the person involved in the accident. The license plates were also no longer on the car.

While the police were looking for the driver, a man contacted them. The partner of a 45-year-old woman informed the cantonal police that she had caused an accident. The woman was uninjured.

In the meantime, a towing service recovered the damaged Skoda. The cantonal police temporarily impounded it for further investigations. The driver's license of the woman who caused the accident was temporarily confiscated by the officers.