Baltten VS / Danger of rockfall The demolition site at the Kleine Nesthorn. Image: sda The village of Blatten VS was completely evacuated on Monday, May 19. 300 people had to leave the village. Image: KEYSTONE Within a week until May 18, a rockfall occurred from the Birch Glacier towards the valley. Image: KEYSTONE In the worst-case scenario, experts estimate that 5 million cubic meters of rock could come down. Image: KEYSTONE The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Image: Openstreetmaps

The danger of a rockslide in Blatten VS is high. Now almost the entire village is being evacuated.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday evening, part of the municipality of Blatten VS was evacuated due to the threat of a rockslide. Today, the measure has been extended to almost the entire village.

The situation in the landslide area in the Lötschental VS remains serious. Two to five million cubic meters of rock could fall into the valley.

Tens of thousands of cubic meters of debris have already fallen in the last few days. Show more

5 p.m. Massive demolition of up to five million cubic meters expected The mayor of Blatten, Matthias Bellwald, said at a media conference: "Five days ago, nobody would have thought that a mountain that we have admired for years and considered immovable would move." The subsidence on the Nesthorn has accelerated rapidly since last week and the cracks on the north face of the Nesthorn have become visible. This is why the entire village was ordered to be evacuated. "We hope that people will be able to return as quickly as possible," said Bellwald. Not one million, but possibly five million cubic meters of material could move down into the valley, according to the mayor. The head of the Natural Hazards Office, Alban Brigger, added: "Our aim is to ensure that no one is harmed." This mountain had been under intensive observation since last week and various reconnaissance flights had been carried out. The results of the GPS measurements were available this Monday morning, said Brigger. They found that the danger had increased noticeably. A total vertical shift of over 17 meters had been detected since the last measurement. Horizontally, the mountain has sunk eight meters. A major collapse could therefore occur in the next few hours. That is why there is talk of a landslide. It is a matter of hours and not necessarily days that there will be further collapses. The uncertainty is too high, which is why the evacuation perimeter has been massively extended. According to Brigger, one to three million cubic meters of material are currently expected to fall.

2.41 p.m. "Mountain is moving faster and faster" - will there still be a rockfall today? According to Alban Brigger from the cantonal Natural Hazards Office, a massive landslide is imminent - it could be just a matter of hours, reports "20 Minuten". The greatest danger: a huge avalanche of debris, ice, snow and mud that could roll unchecked into the valley. "The mountain is moving faster and faster," explains Brigger to "20 Minuten". Between 12 and 12.30 p.m., a partial collapse was already registered on a webcam in the central area - with an estimated volume of over 50,000 cubic meters. This is exactly where significant cracks had previously been discovered. "This is an exponential development, the likes of which we rarely see," says Brigger. Will the main collapse happen today? The experts are now expecting the worst - the main collapse could follow today: "Probably in the next few hours, one or two days at most," says Brigger. Nevertheless, they are hoping for the lesser of two evils: several partial collapses instead of a massive collapse. That would dampen the energy of the descent. "When I came back and saw that a partial collapse had already taken place, it was almost a wishful thinking scenario - as macabre as that sounds."

12.50 pm This is where the debris flow occurred A rockslide in the "Kleiner Nesthorn" area has shaken the region: the broken-off rock masses swept away part of the Birch Glacier. The result was a debris flow that reached the dimensions of a small avalanche. The arrow marks the rockfall from the Birch Glacier towards the valley. Google Maps According to the authorities, the debris only came to a halt around 500 meters above the River Lonza. Luckily, the river itself has not yet been affected. Die Lage in Blatten, Lötschental, Wallis hat sich zugespitzt: Heute wurden grosse Teile der Ortschaft evakuiert. Es droht ein Bergsturz/Murgang aus dem Bereich Kleines Nesthorn. Vergleich 10./18. Mai. Dorf Blatten unten mittig neben Schuttfächer. https://t.co/UCQDEuAyGG pic.twitter.com/qd2jrFkf5n — Matthias Sänger (@myweather_ch) May 19, 2025

Monday, May 19, 12.46 p.m. Animals are brought to safety - people find refuge with friends The dramatic situation in Blatten is not only forcing around 300 people to flee - animals from several farms are also currently being brought to safety. This was confirmed by the authorities on Sunday. While a large part of the evacuated population has found shelter with friends, relatives or private individuals willing to help, others have been accommodated in group accommodation in the valley. Head of Information Matthias Ebener explained this to the media. Show more

This is what has happened so far:

Around 300 people were evacuated on Monday in Blatten VS due to a high risk of rockfall. The regional command staff expect the evacuation to be called off at any moment, as head of information Matthias Ebener told the Keystone-SDA news agency when asked.

Ebener said that 300 residents and around one hundred buildings were affected by the evacuation. They would be received in Wiler and in most cases given private accommodation.

There are no more tourists in the municipality. They had already been brought to safety on Saturday with the first 92 or so evacuated residents.

The municipality informed residents via an app that they should "pack only the essentials if possible and evacuate their homes immediately".

"Danger of a rockfall is very high"

The road is still officially closed. However, the authorities will ensure that people can drive their cars to relatives or friends in or outside the Lötschental.

The danger of a rockfall is very high, Ebener continued. That is why the evacuation has been extended. Something keeps breaking off and there is an "imminent" threat of a rock ledge breaking off below the Bietschhorn.

Ebener tells SRF: "The situation is very acute. It is clear to everyone that the rockfall is imminent." According to the head of information, geologists expect the rock to slide in the next few hours or tomorrow Tuesday at the latest. It is likely to be around two million cubic meters that will come down. "In the worst case, it could be five million cubic meters," Alban Brigger from the Natural Hazards Department of the canton of Valais is quoted as saying by SRF.

The management team has set up a media center in the neighbouring municipality of Ferden, Ebener added. It was initially unclear whether there would be a media conference on Monday.

The Valais municipality of Blatten is located in the Lötschental valley (marked in orange). Openstreetmaps

Part of the municipality of Blatten VS had already been evacuated on Saturday evening. A total of 92 residents and 16 guests had to leave their homes.

Those affected must act quickly

One resident who already had to leave her home on Saturday told "Pomona.ch":"We were asked to attend the information event in the gym." She wanted to put her two boys to bed first. The representatives of the local council said at the front door that she had better not do that. "It was clear to me then that it was an evacuation."

In an hour and a half, the resident packed the essentials. It wasn't easy: "We don't know whether we'll be able to go home again in two days or two weeks." But the resident is not the only one.

As the municipality announced on Sunday evening, there have been an increasing number of requests from residents who want to return to their homes and retrieve their personal belongings. However, the authorities' response is clear - and bitter: entering the evacuated zone remains strictly forbidden for the time being. "Due to the current danger situation, the warning time of two minutes is too short." The municipality also recommends that evacuees have their addresses redirected by the post office.

