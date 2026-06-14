8:38 p.m.

The demonstration in Geneva against the upcoming G7 summit in Évian, France, was marred by riots on Sunday evening. While tens of thousands of people participated peacefully in the rally, masked perpetrators caused property damage, clashed with police, and set a car on fire.

Around 7 p.m., police broke up the rally after several hours of mounting tensions. At that time, hundreds of peaceful demonstrators were still in Parc Mon Repos, while law enforcement took action against violent groups at various locations. Tear gas continued to be used.

Around 600 masked individuals clashed with security forces in Geneva. KEYSTONE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT

“We are operating on multiple fronts,” Laurent Paoliello, spokesperson for the Geneva Department of Institutions and Digitalization, told the Keystone-SDA news agency. He estimated there were about 600 members of the Black Bloc. Some of them erected barricades and were spread out across various locations. No injuries were initially reported.