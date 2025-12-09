In the middle of the heated budget debate, the National Council cuts a million euros for the fight against gender-based violence - triggering a spontaneous wave of protests on the Bundesplatz.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Tuesday evening, several hundred people demonstrated on the Bundesplatz against the National Council's decision to cut an additional CHF 1 million to combat gender-based violence.

The last-minute rally was called by the Feminist Strike Collective Bern, while SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello sharply criticized the decision and referred to the high number of femicides.

The SP said it had collected over 40,000 signatures within hours for a petition calling on the Council of States to correct the decision. Show more

On Tuesday evening, several hundred people demonstrated against the budget debate in the Federal Palace at a rally called at short notice. The rally was called by the Feminist Strike Collective Bern after the National Council rejected the increase in the budget to support organizations that campaign against gender-based violence.

At the rally, which was largely made up of women, slogans such as "We are here, we are loud, because you are taking our lives" and "Ni una menos" (Spanish for "not one less") were chanted. They were directed against the worrying increase in the number of women killed this year because of their gender role within the family or a relationship.

Several hundred people demonstrated on the Bundesplatz on Tuesday evening. Bild: blue News

On Monday evening, SP National Councillor Tamara Funiciello pleaded with the National Council to increase the budget for the fight against gender-based violence by one million francs. She asked blue News indignantly: "In what world are sheep prioritized over women?" She continued: "Women in this country have been made infinitely angry. This year, the 27th femicide was recorded, and yet out of 90 billion, a single million is denied."

Millions for wine and sheep, but not against femicide

Funiciello criticized the fact that the National Council approved CHF 3.6 million for the protection of sheep flocks and CHF 10 million for the promotion of wine sales, but narrowly rejected the CHF 1 million by 94 votes to 93 with the casting vote of National Council President Pierre-André Page.

The rally was unable to occupy the Bundesplatz due to a construction site. Bild: blue News

The National Councillor appeared at the rally on Tuesday evening, but was barely audible due to the improvised sound system and the noisy surroundings. The participants applauded her understandable statements and supported her with shouts of "I'm ugly too!". The demonstrators also shouted boos and wagged their fingers in the direction of the Federal Palace.

The criticism is supported by their party, which claims to have collected over 40,000 signatures for a petition within a few hours. The petition calls on the Council of States to reverse the National Council's decision on Wednesday morning. The petition is supported by numerous women's organizations, including the umbrella organization of women's shelters in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, the Association of Midwives, the Association for Women's Rights and urban feminist strike collectives.

Rallies on the Bundesplatz are usually prohibited during the parliamentary session. This does not apply to so-called spontaneous rallies, with which population groups react directly to an "unforeseen event". They also do not require a permit. The rally did not disrupt traffic. The cantonal police were on duty and monitored the rally.