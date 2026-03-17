The dengue virus has been detected for the first time in an Asian tiger mosquito in Basel-Stadt. (archive picture) Ennio Leanza/KEYSTONE/dpa

The dengue virus has been detected for the first time in an Asian tiger mosquito in Basel. The canton is stepping up its measures against the invasive mosquito species.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The dengue virus has been detected for the first time in an Asian tiger mosquito in Basel-Stadt.

The canton is continuing its measures to monitor and control the invasive mosquito species.

The aim is to keep the mosquito density and thus the risk of virus transmission low. Show more

The canton of Basel-Stadt continued its measures to monitor and control the Asian tiger mosquito last year. The dengue virus was detected for the first time in a tiger mosquito caught in Basel, according to a press release. This is the first confirmed finding north of the Alps.

As the cantonal laboratory announced on Tuesday, the single detection indicates a very low prevalence in the local population. The invasive tiger mosquito is considered a possible vector of tropical viruses such as dengue, chikungunya and Zika. It has been native to the entire canton since 2024.

In order to keep the mosquito density low, the authorities continue to rely on cooperation with municipalities, specialist institutes and the general public. Private households and leisure garden clubs are asked to regularly remove potential breeding sites such as water containers. According to the report, around 40 inspections on private and commercial premises in 2025 revealed that control measures were largely inadequate.

1628 mosquitoes caught

The laboratory caught a total of 1628 mosquitoes, around two percent of which belonged to the Aedes genus. The Usutu virus, a virus that is mainly found among birds, was also detected in several samples. No other pathogens were found.

According to the canton, the aim of the control measures remains to contain the spread of the tiger mosquito and minimize the risk of virus transmission.