A fire with heavy smoke broke out in the Biberist, Gerlafingen and Derendingen region in the canton of Solothurn on Tuesday lunchtime. Via Warnapp Alertswiss, the canton warned of thick smoke with an unpleasant odor over the affected area.
Shortly before 5 p.m., the all-clear was given: according to the canton, there was no longer any danger to the population.
As the police confirmed to blue News, the fire broke out in a recycling plant. Among other things, batteries are stored on the site. No information is yet available on the cause of the fire, nor are there any known injuries.