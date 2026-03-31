The fire affected several municipalities. Alertswiss

In the Biberist, Gerlafingen and Derendingen region, a fire caused thick smoke and a strong odor on Tuesday. The authorities gave the all-clear the evening before.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out at a recycling plant near Biberist on Tuesday lunchtime.

Thick smoke with a strong odor spread across several municipalities.

The authorities recommended keeping windows and doors closed and avoiding the area. Show more

A fire with heavy smoke broke out in the Biberist, Gerlafingen and Derendingen region in the canton of Solothurn on Tuesday lunchtime. Via Warnapp Alertswiss, the canton warned of thick smoke with an unpleasant odor over the affected area.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the all-clear was given: according to the canton, there was no longer any danger to the population.

Photo of Luterbach, Solothurn. The smoke from the fire could also be seen there. blue News Leserreporter

As the police confirmed to blue News, the fire broke out in a recycling plant. Among other things, batteries are stored on the site. No information is yet available on the cause of the fire, nor are there any known injuries.