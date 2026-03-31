A fire with heavy smoke broke out in the Biberist, Gerlafingen and Derendingen region in the canton of Solothurn on Tuesday lunchtime. According to a statement from the canton of Solothurn via Alertswiss, thick smoke with an unpleasant odor is spreading over the affected area.
As the police confirmed to blue News, the fire broke out in a recycling plant. Among other things, batteries are stored on the site. There is currently no information on the cause of the fire, nor is there any information on casualties.
The authorities are calling on the population to keep windows and doors closed and to switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. People should avoid the affected area and follow the instructions of the emergency services. It is also recommended to drive around the area.