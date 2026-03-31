The authorities advise people to keep windows and doors closed. Alertswiss

In the Biberist, Gerlafingen and Derendingen region, a fire is currently causing thick smoke and a strong odor. The authorities advise people to keep windows and doors closed.

Lea Oetiker

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A fire broke out at a recycling plant near Biberist on Tuesday lunchtime.

Thick smoke with a strong odor spread across several municipalities.

The authorities advise people to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area. Show more

A fire with heavy smoke broke out in the Biberist, Gerlafingen and Derendingen region in the canton of Solothurn on Tuesday lunchtime. According to a statement from the canton of Solothurn via Alertswiss, thick smoke with an unpleasant odor is spreading over the affected area.

As the police confirmed to blue News, the fire broke out in a recycling plant. Among other things, batteries are stored on the site. There is currently no information on the cause of the fire, nor is there any information on casualties.

The authorities are calling on the population to keep windows and doors closed and to switch off ventilation and air conditioning systems. People should avoid the affected area and follow the instructions of the emergency services. It is also recommended to drive around the area.