A No to the SRG initiative does not mean that everything will stay the same. Although there won't be any major cuts, the radio and TV fee will still fall - and SRG is also facing cost-cutting measures.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Even if the SRG initiative is rejected, the Serafe fee will gradually fall from the current CHF 335 to CHF 300.

SRG nevertheless expects a reduction in revenue of around CHF 270 million per year and is examining cost-cutting measures.

Discussions about the mandate, online offering and sports rights are likely to continue. Show more

A No to the SRG initiative would not mean that the radio and TV licence fee would remain unchanged. The Federal Council has already decided to gradually reduce the household fee.

Will the Serafe fee now remain unchanged at CHF 335?

Probably the most important question following the popular rejection of the SRG initiative can be answered with a clear "no": even if the initiative is rejected, the fee will fall. The Federal Council has already put its money where its mouth is: the household fee will be reduced to CHF 312 from 2027 and to CHF 300 by 2029.

A No vote will therefore only prevent the fee from plummeting to CHF 200, but not the planned reduction. Despite everything, this will still be a noticeable reduction for households.

What's new for companies?

From 2027, around 80 percent of companies will no longer pay the radio and TV fee. The turnover threshold above which companies are liable to pay the fee will be increased from CHF 500,000 to CHF 1.2 million. This regulation is part of the "light counter-proposal" adopted by the Federal Council and is intended to noticeably reduce the burden on small and medium-sized companies.

Does this settle the issue of fees once and for all?

Not necessarily. After the No to "No Billag" and now to the SRG initiative, the issue seems to have been decided for the time being. However, liberal and right-wing circles continue to criticize the state-affiliated media group from a regulatory perspective. The debate about the role and scope of the public service - especially in the digital age - is likely to flare up again and again in the future.

Is there still a threat of job cuts?

Yes, the gradual reduction of the fee to CHF 300 and the waiver of inflation adjustments means that SRG is expecting an annual reduction in revenue of around CHF 270 million by 2029. According to SRG, this shortfall will probably also be financed by a reduction in staff. Internal estimates speak of up to 900 jobs that could be lost in the medium term.

What will happen to SRF's management?

Director Nathalie Wappler will step down at the end of April 2026. Her successor is to be announced shortly - probably directly after the referendum Sunday, as the industry portal "Persönlich" reports. Names of potential candidates are already circulating in the media industry: SRF journalists Anita Richner and Urs Gredig are considered possible successors, as are former SRF figures such as Jonas Projer (currently FDP Secretary General), Steffi Buchli (currently "Bild") and Nicola Bomio (now at CH Media).

What about the announced FM return?

SRG is currently examining a partial return to FM from 2027 - for SRF 1, SRF 3 and Musikwelle. The background to this is a significant decline in listener numbers since the switch-off at the end of 2024 as well as corresponding pressure from politicians and the industry. However, it remains to be seen whether the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) will issue the necessary licenses again. By voting no to the initiative, SRG at least retains some leeway to even consider such projects financially.

Which programs will be cut?

There will be no radical austerity measures as in the case of a Yes vote, but there will be changes. The focus is likely to be more on information, culture and education - in other words, traditional public service content.

Individual formats have already been discontinued in recent months, including "Gesichter und Geschichten" (formerly "Glanz & Gloria"), the podcast "Zivadiliring" and radio programs such as "Wissenschaftsmagazin", "Trend" and "Kontext".

There were also changes in the news area: The Tagesschau editions at noon and 6 p.m. have been replaced by shorter newsflashes. Individual regional journals will be reduced at the weekend.

Will sport remain as extensive as before?

Probably not. Sports rights are expensive, and even after a No vote, SRG will be under pressure to save money. In the case of major international events - such as the Champions League or individual Ski World Cup rights - there will probably be greater scrutiny in future as to what is economically and politically justifiable.

Will the performance mandate change?

This can be assumed. The Federal Council wants to define the mandate more clearly: SRG should differentiate itself more from private media, especially online. This could mean fewer text offerings online - so as not to compete with private publishers - but more emphasis on regional reporting and content in the national languages.