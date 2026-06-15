Marcel Dettling’s party likely benefited from the debate surrounding the 10-million-franc initiative, despite its defeat. (File photo) Keystone

The 10-million-franc initiative has failed. Nevertheless, the SVP can look back on a successful voting Sunday. In Graubünden, it has regained a seat in the government after 18 years—and across Switzerland, it continues to gain influence in the cantonal parliaments.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite the defeat on the 10-million-franc initiative, the SVP has reason to celebrate.

In Graubünden, the party is returning to the cantonal government after 18 years.

Since the 2023 national elections, the SVP has gained 65 seats in the cantonal parliaments. Show more

Despite the referendum defeat, the SVP had reason to celebrate on Sunday: In the canton of Graubünden, it is returning to the government after 18 years. The party has recently gained influence, particularly in the cantonal parliaments—partly due to the latest asylum debate.

In the parliamentary elections, the SVP gained ten seats in the mountainous canton and is now the strongest force in the Graubünden Grand Council. This confirms a nationwide trend: Since the 2023 national elections, the SVP has gained a total of 65 seats in cantonal parliaments, as an analysis by the Keystone-SDA news agency on Monday shows.

For political scientist Sarah Bütikofer of the Sotomo research institute, this trend is also attributable to the SVP’s size as a party. “If it mobilizes its electorate effectively, it reaps the corresponding benefits.” The SP, as the second major party, also gained seats but benefited less from the increasing polarization.

Although voters simultaneously rejected the 10-million-franc initiative, the SVP, as the initiative’s sponsor, likely benefited from the associated discussions. “These debates mobilize its electorate and strengthen the party in elections,” said Bütikofer.