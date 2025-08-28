The ESAF arena in Mollis, where the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival will take place from August 29 - 31, 2025. Picture: Keystone

In just a few days, the small Glarus region will become the epicenter of Switzerland: the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) will transform the region around Mollis into a festival city for hundreds of thousands of visitors.

The Glarus police are in a state of emergency for the biggest operation ever. Reinforcements come from other cantons.

Although public transport services have been massively expanded, traffic jams are to be expected on the roads.

Bicycle dealers, food stores and restaurants are expecting additional customers due to the large number of visitors.

Despite the stress and expected traffic problems, Mollis is looking forward to the biggest festival the Glarus region has ever seen. Show more

From Friday, the small Glarus region will become the epicenter of Switzerland: the Swiss Wrestling and Alpine Festival (ESAF) will transform the region around Mollis into a festival city for up to 350,000 visitors from 29 to 31 August.

While the country's strongest men compete for glory in the sawdust, the canton prepares for a logistically unprecedented weekend - with traffic jams, sleeping tents and 270,000 liters of beer.

Where cows normally graze and the military airfield lies idle, an arena for 56,500 spectators has been growing out of the ground for months. As big as a superlative football stadium, but only in operation for three days.

The site itself covers an area the size of around 100 football pitches, with marquees, bars, stages, 696 toilets and even a temporary post office. According to the organizers, over 8,000 volunteers make the festival possible.

Traffic remains a sticking point

For the police, the ESAF is the biggest operation ever. Police commander Markus Denzler does not want to give blue News exact figures - "so that we can't calculate too precisely". But one thing is clear: reinforcements are also coming from other cantons.

Traffic remains the biggest logistical challenge. "We can't prevent traffic jams, especially when everyone arrives at the same time in the morning. But we work with what is available: roads, railroads, cycle paths. Patience is the most important thing."

Denzler therefore emphasizes that visitors should travel by public transport if possible. A dense network of shuttle buses, S-Bahn trains and night trains will move hundreds of thousands of people.

Arriving by public transport

Those arriving by car could get stuck in a traffic jam at the Netstal or Näfels highway exit. The Klausen Pass will remain closed to tourists and trucks will only be allowed to drive to the festival site at night.

The canton is taking various measures to further ease the situation: Schools and offices will remain closed on Friday and many businesses will allow people to work from home. "This helps to relieve traffic," says Denzler.

In addition, tourist access routes such as the Klausen Pass have been closed, deliveries have been timed and emergency services have been positioned so that they can intervene immediately in the event of a traffic jam. "We don't want help to arrive too late just because the roads are blocked. That's why we have firefighters, paramedics and helicopters on site."

Denzler seems surprisingly calm. "I think the population is aware that you have to restrict traffic. Anyone who comes knows that there will be traffic jams. But rushing doesn't help anyone. I'm just looking forward to the start."

Anticipation despite the extra effort

While the authorities and police are managing the organization of the major event, the village itself is mainly looking forward to it. The mood in Mollis is predominantly positive - despite the additional effort. Many business people and employees are looking forward to the days - even if they have to expect long shifts or traffic jams.

Franz Bär, an employee at the Ciclosport bike store, points out the signal effect of the event: "It is certainly good for tourism - a platform to show what Glarnerland can do."

So far, he has hardly noticed any restrictions in everyday life. However, the real test is still to come when the roads are closed at the weekend. Nevertheless, the positives outweigh the negatives for Franz Bär: "Many people who come from out of town are surprised that there is a bike store here. They see us." The bike store is located directly in front of the arena - a location that attracts additional attention these days.

"It's only a weekend"

Kim Spicher, a sales clerk at the Hager grocery store, experiences the days leading up to the festival as a constant rush: "We're stocking the shelves all day and ordering enough things to keep people coming." Drinks and dry sausages are particularly popular. "Presumably also for those staying overnight at the campsite on the festival site," she says.

The woman from Schwyz is also personally looking forward to the event: She has already visited the Gabentempel and the Glarus tent several times. She takes traffic problems in her stride: "There will certainly be traffic jams. But you can prepare, it's only a weekend." The festival is a benefit for business anyway: "We also supply the Glarner tent with meat products. Things are going well there, and in the store too."

"When it's full, we close"

Gasthaus Löwen is also well prepared. Chef Cédric Bertrand, a native Frenchman for whom wrestling is completely new territory, sees the preparations as an opportunity. He is particularly struck by the greater liveliness in the village: "More visitors, more people in Mollis, more traffic."

He reacts calmly to possible bottlenecks: "We've bought enough. If the restaurant is full, we simply close the door." He can already imagine what will remain after the festival: "Rubbish and broken meadows. But hopefully also a good impression of the Glarus region."

