The house was on fire. Luzerner Polizei

A detached house caught fire in Entlebuch LU. One person was flown to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation.

Dominik Müller

On Wednesday night, a detached house caught fire in the Schwändi area in the municipality of Entlebuch LU. When the first emergency services arrived, open flames could already be seen coming from the building, Lucerne police wrote in a statement.

A short time later, the house was fully engulfed in flames. The Entlebuch-Hasle and Wolhusen fire departments were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses. However, the detached house burned to the ground.

One resident was flown to hospital by a rescue helicopter due to possible smoke inhalation. Five residents were assessed on site by the emergency services, but ultimately did not require medical attention.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Lucerne police.