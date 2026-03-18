In St. Moritz, a controversial building project in the village zone has been causing controversy for years. KEYSTONE

A controversial construction project in the middle of St. Moritz continues to keep the courts busy: despite losing in the high court, residents are now taking the dispute over the construction of a new residential building and the controversial traffic connection to the Federal Supreme Court.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In St. Moritz, a controversial construction project in the village zone has been causing controversy for years.

The planned replacement of a staff house with a residential building with underground parking has divided residents and authorities - mainly due to the narrow access road and lack of parking spaces.

After the Graubünden High Court dismissed the appeals, the case is now before the Federal Supreme Court. Show more

A construction project in the heart of St. Moritz has been the subject of dispute and legal proceedings for years. The plan is to demolish the old "G." staff house and build a new residential building with underground parking in its place. However, neighbors and a community of owners are vehemently opposing the project - so far without success.

The Graubünden High Court recently dismissed their appeals. However, the case is not yet closed: The opponents are taking the decision to the Federal Supreme Court, as "Südostschweiz" writes.

At the heart of the conflict is the traffic connection. Critics consider the existing neighborhood road to be too narrow, too steep and too confusing to cope with additional traffic. They fear traffic jams and safety problems.

However, the municipality came to a different conclusion following an expert opinion: according to this, the road is capable of coping with the additional traffic.

Replacement fee for missing parking spaces

Another point of friction is the parking regulations. There are 19 mandatory parking spaces missing for the planned residential building. Instead of building these, the developer is paying the municipality a replacement levy of CHF 318,421. The law provides for this option if parking spaces cannot be realized on site. Opponents nevertheless speak of a "free purchase" of legal requirements, the newspaper continues.

The new building should only contain primary residences, hotel staff studios or tourist apartments - second homes are excluded. The authorities agreed with the objectors on one point: the planned roofing of the access ramp was not approved.

Despite the defeat at the Supreme Court, the opponents are not about to back down. As the case is now before the Federal Supreme Court, the long-running dispute over the construction project in St. Moritz is entering the next round.

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