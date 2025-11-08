A tampon incident at a school camp in Ticino is keeping St. Gallen busy. Symbolic image: IMAGO/CHROMORANGE

A teacher from St. Gallen has lost her job and is in trouble with the law: she is alleged to have exerted pressure on three 13-year-olds at a summer camp in Ticino who didn't want to swim because they were menstruating.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you A teacher from St. Gallen has been suspended with immediate effect and dismissed at the end of the semester after a "massive violation of boundaries".

The case revolves around three girls who didn't want to swim at a school camp in Ticino because they were on their period.

The teacher is said to have exerted pressure. The "St.Galler Tagblatt" reported that she had inserted a tampon into at least one pupil. The presumption of innocence applies.

A criminal complaint has been filed against the teacher. Show more

An incident involving three 13-year-old girls at a summer camp in Ticino has serious consequences for a St. Gallen teacher: The woman was given an immediate leave of absence due to a "massive boundary violation" and was duly dismissed at the end of the semester.

The "St.Galler Tagblatt " reported on the case at the school camp in Ticino: the three girls wanted to sign out of swimming because they were on their period. The teacher then put pressure on them. In order to protect the girls, Martin Annen, Head of the School and Music Department in St.Gallen, does not provide any further details. He only says this much:

«It was a massive violation of boundaries.» Martin Annen

As the "St.Galler Tagblatt" claims to have learned from a "well-informed source", the teacher is said to have "inserted a tampon into at least one of the girls with her own hands because the teenager was unable to do so herself". The incident was reported to Annen's office during the vacations.

Statements from the teacher and the pupils coincide

Both the girls and the teacher were questioned on the first day of school: According to Annen, their statements matched. The teacher was then immediately released from her duties, the parents were informed and the girls were looked after.

After consulting with experts, the city refrained from dismissing the teacher without notice and from pressing charges. On the one hand, the victims did not want this, and on the other hand, the "massive violation of boundaries" was not a reportable offense.

Lawyer Monika Simmler from the University of St.Gallen can understand why the city cites the protection of the girls' privacy when it comes to pressing charges. However, if the teacher had actually inserted a tampon, this would fall under the category of sexual acts with minors, which must be reported to the police.

The St.Gallen cantonal police confirmed to the "Tagblatt" that a criminal complaint has been filed against the woman. Initial investigations have been launched. The teacher concerned is presumed innocent.