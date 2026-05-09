The tragedy occurred at Burgdorf BE railroad station (archive photo). KEYSTONE

On Thursday evening, a man was fatally injured by a freight train at Burgdorf BE station. The public prosecutor's office has now requested that a man arrested shortly after the incident be remanded in custody.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday evening, a 47-year-old Ukrainian from the canton of Bern fell onto the tracks at Burgdorf station and was fatally hit by a freight train. Despite emergency braking and rescue measures, he died on the spot.

The public prosecutor's office is now requesting pre-trial detention for a man who was part of a group that was provisionally arrested after the incident. Another man who was arrested has already been released.

The Bern cantonal police and the public prosecutor's office are continuing their intensive investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident and the role of the man arrested. Witnesses are also still being sought. Show more

On Thursday evening, a man fell onto the tracks at Burgdorf BE railroad station and was fatally injured by a freight train. In this connection, the public prosecutor's office is now requesting that a man involved in the incident be remanded in custody. This indicates that the investigators are not just assuming an accident.

The man for whom pre-trial detention has now been applied for at the compulsory measures court was part of a group of men who were provisionally arrested after the incident. Another man was released on Friday, as the Emmental-Oberaargau regional public prosecutor's office reported on Saturday.

The extensive investigations to clarify the circumstances and the role of the arrested man are being continued by the Bern cantonal police under the direction of the public prosecutor's office. Witnesses are also still being sought.

Deceased was a Ukrainian resident in Bern

The deceased has now been identified: According to the public prosecutor's office, he was a 47-year-old Ukrainian from the canton of Bern. The man fell onto the tracks from platform 2/3 on Thursday evening. The incident was reported to the police shortly before 8.30 pm.

Despite immediate emergency braking, the man was hit by an incoming train and seriously injured. The emergency services immediately initiated rescue measures, but the man died on the spot.