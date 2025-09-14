Damien Weber is a professor at the Paul Scherrer Institute. Paul-Scherrer Institut

Was it an abuse of power in everyday academic life? The accusations against the head of the Center for Proton Therapy are serious - and shed light on a structural problem in science.

Did Professor Damien Weber take credit for others? This is what Vivek Jaysukhlal Maradia, a former doctoral student at the Paul Scherrer Institute (PSI), and another person are claiming, as "Der Bund" writes. Because the allegations also reached the media - for example through the NZZ - the PSI opened an investigation a year ago. After that, nothing happened for a long time.

Maradia, who now lives in the USA, is not letting the issue rest. He recently sent a letter to all members of the Swiss Association for Radio-Oncology (Sasro). The reason: Weber gave the welcoming speech in Davos. In the letter, Maradia accuses Weber of taking credit for the work of others for years.

Proton therapy as a point of contention

Proton therapy is clearly different from the usual radiation treatment with photons. The advantages are described on the website as follows: "Cancer tumors inside the body are irradiated with extreme precision and the surrounding healthy tissue is optimally protected: this is particularly important for tumors in the brain, near nerves or other sensitive areas of the body." PSI describes itself as a leader in this technology, even if it is not yet fully developed.

Weber is head and chief physician of the Center for Proton Therapy - a practitioner rather than a researcher. The dispute was sparked by a publication in "Nature Physics". Maradia explains: "I was invited by the editor to write a review article on accelerator technologies in proton therapy, and I was completely free to choose my co-author." Although Weber, as a doctor, allegedly "does not even have a basic understanding of accelerator science", he insisted on becoming a co-author. Maradia shows an email from Weber as evidence.

Dispute over co-authorship

In it, Weber not only demanded to be a co-author himself, but also wanted to decide on other names. However, such internal or external sensitivities are not scientific criteria for authorship. Maradia therefore turned to the PSI management. Weber also signed the paper as a doctor at the Inselspital in Bern and in Zurich. The University of Bern examined the allegations and partially agreed with Maradia - the reference to Weber and the University of Bern in the "Nature" article was deleted.

An official letter from the University of Bern to Dr. Maradia dated 10 July 2025 addresses the issue of Weber's authorship of publications and refers to specific specialist articles.

Furthermore, Weber was apparently never employed at the University Hospital Zurich (USZ) and had no formal connection there. When Maradia asked the Director of Radio-Oncology at the USZ, Matthias Guckenberger, for information, he refused to explain Weber's relationship to his department. Maradia says: "After my complaint, Damien Weber quietly stopped using the connection to the University Hospital Zurich - an implicit admission of misconduct."

Letter and new allegations

Weber later no longer mentioned the University of Zurich. The PSI itself launched an investigation, but Maradia waited in vain for the results. When he then saw that Weber was to appear at the congress of proton therapy specialists, he wrote his letter. In it, he claimed that Weber had forced practically all of his institute's employees to list him as a co-author - which had greatly increased his citation figures.

Initially, the PSI wanted to remain silent about the allegations. However, after the "SonntagsZeitung" newspaper made enquiries, the institute suddenly published its investigation report - or at least some anonymized conclusions. Apparently something was actually found. According to the report: "Both accused were informed of the director's decision on the matter, and measures and sanctions were ordered." However, it was at most a matter of "minor misconduct".

Who gets justice?

The summary states: "At this point, it should be noted that XX (probably Weber) has taken measures regarding publication practice at XXX (probably the Center for Proton Therapy), which are to be seen as a sign of a cultural change and have already led to an adjustment of entrenched behavior."

In mid-June 2024, Weber, together with the Research Integrity (RI) Officer, issued an internal directive on the correct handling of co-authorships at the Center for Proton Therapy. This is intended to better reflect the collaboration between medicine and medical physics. In January 2025, he also invited the PSI RI officer to a training course at the Proton Institute. The directive is a supplement to the PSI rules for good scientific practice. The aim: "Allegations such as those investigated here should be permanently avoided."