Markus Ritter, National Councillor for the Canton of St. Gallen, right, and Martin Pfister, Councillor for the Canton of Zug, have each successfully applied for a place on the Federal Council ticket. Bild: sda

On Friday afternoon, the center informed about their Federal Council ticket. As expected, Markus Ritter and Martin Pfister were nominated.

Sven Ziegler

St. Gallen National Councillor and Farmers' Association President Markus Ritter and Zug Cantonal Councillor Martin Pfister were officially nominated by the Center Party on Friday evening to succeed Federal Councillor Viola Amherd. The two-person ticket had been expected.

The official nomination for Amherd's replacement on March 12 is the logical result of the past few weeks. Following the announcement of Defense Minister Amherd's resignation, only Ritter and Pfister were interested in succeeding her.

On Friday, the parliamentary group heard both candidates - and subsequently recommended that the United Federal Assembly elect one of the two men. In previous years, it was customary to give Parliament a choice of candidates. This is now guaranteed with the two-man ticket.

Ritter in the role of favorite

"It was an intensive round of questions. I now know what the most important needs of the members of parliament are," Pfister told the media after the internal parliamentary group hearing in the Federal Palace. He answered questions on numerous dossiers. "It went very well."

Personality is also important in view of the election on 12 March, said Pfister. Parliament must be able to decide whether they trust him with the office. He has the resilience and energy for it.

Observers currently see Ritter as having an advantage in the Federal Council race - particularly because he has been present in Bern for years and has celebrated many political successes at national level as probably the best-known farmer lobbyist.

Pfister's chances are nevertheless intact. He can score points with his many years of experience as an executive politician and, as an officer, brings a great deal of military knowledge to the table.

Transparency note: This article has been updated to reflect the latest developments.