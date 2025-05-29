Fewer and fewer diesel vehicles on the roads. How do you get around? Picture: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/dpa-tmn

Just a few years ago, diesel engines dominated the Swiss new car statistics - today they are almost irrelevant. Electric and hybrid drives are shaping the future, even if the path to electromobility is not linear.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Diesel cars are rapidly losing importance: their share of new registrations has fallen from 40% (2016) to just 7.6%.

The main reasons for this are the VW diesel scandal and technological change.

Classic hybrid vehicles dominate with a 37.3% market share, while purely electric cars are stagnating and plug-in hybrids are on the rise.

Astra is focusing on CO₂-free transportation with measures such as the expansion of fast-charging stations - 43 have already been installed and 57 more are planned. Show more

In Switzerland, the market for diesel cars is collapsing. In 2016, vehicles with diesel engines still accounted for almost 40 percent of all new registrations. Today, this figure is just 7.6 percent, according to figures from Avenergy Suisse, which were first reported by SRF.

"The end of the diesel car is foreseeable," car expert Ferdinand Dudenhöfer told SRF. The reasons are obvious: the diesel scandal has shaken consumer confidence - at the same time, technological change is progressing rapidly.

Ten years after the VW emissions scandal, its effects are still being felt. While other scandals fade with time, this scandal has triggered a lasting turnaround. Since then, diesel engines have gradually lost market share.

Competition is coming from several sides. According to SRF, electric cars are becoming more powerful and are increasingly equipped with so-called range extenders - small additional units that increase the range. Nevertheless, the popularity of electric cars has recently waned, and not just at Tesla. The share of electric vehicles is currently just under 20 percent - and is declining.

Plug-in hybrids and, above all, classic hybrid models, on the other hand, have made gains. The latter dominate new car registrations in Switzerland with a market share of 37.3 percent, according to Auto Schweiz. It is a kind of renaissance of the hybrid drive: the combination of combustion engine and electric motor currently seems to best suit the needs of many drivers.

A look at the filling stations also confirms this change. According to Avenergy Suisse, diesel sales have fallen by around 20 percent since 2019 - to 1.6 billion liters. Petrol consumption is also decreasing as more and more vehicles with hybrid or electric drives are on the road.

Astra continues its efforts to expand e-vehicles

At the request of blue News, Astra writes: "Astra sees the future of motorized road traffic as CO₂-free and decarbonized." In order to promote decarbonization and exploit the potential of electrification in a targeted manner, the federal government has launched the electromobility roadmap, which was extended to 2030 in September 2024.

It continues: "As part of the roadmap, FEDRO is driving forward the electrification of road traffic with measures such as the expansion of the charging infrastructure and the development of a fast-charging network along the national roads."

Today, 43 rest areas are already equipped with fast-charging stations for cars, with a further 57 to follow. With almost 16,000 generally accessible charging stations, Switzerland now has one of the densest charging networks in Europe.