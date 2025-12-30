For many years, roughly hewn stone blocks stood in front of the Migros branch in Dietlikon ZH - the remains of a long disused fountain. Over time, the site had become overgrown and neglected. Because the pipe was defective and the location was in the way of a planned bus stop, the municipality had the structure removed and destroyed some time ago.
It only became clear afterwards that it was a work by Zurich artist Jürg Altherr, who died in 2018. According to theNZZ, the mistake only became apparent when Altherr's daughter contacted the municipality in the summer. According to the municipality, they found no reference to the author in the documents.
The work of art had been given to Dietlikon as a gift from Migros in 1971. For Altherr's family, the loss weighs particularly heavily - the fountain is considered one of his first site-specific works, a form that was to have a formative influence on his later work.
But that's not all: two institutions from the city and canton of Zurich are responsible for the removal of the artworks, which together are worth over half a million francs. They were once purchased, publicly financed, for Zurich Airport and the City of Zurich Electricity Works (EWZ). They were among the 30 light installations that the pioneer of light art created for public spaces around the world.
The installation "So near - so far", a large-scale light work with colored argon tubes, was installed in Terminal A of Zurich Airport in 1986. It was commissioned by the airport management itself. For around 250,000 Swiss francs, a work was created above the moving walkways that millions of travelers passed through for decades. At some point, it simply disappeared - apparently without Herdeg being informed.