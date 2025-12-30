The artwork in Dietlikon ZH has disappeared. Screenshot Google Street View

A work of art by Zurich sculptor Jürg Altherr was accidentally disposed of in Dietlikon ZH - and it's not the only case. Other works have also disappeared without trace in the region.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Dietlikon, a fountain made of roughly hewn stone blocks was removed and destroyed without it being known that it was a work by Zurich artist Jürg Altherr.

Only later did it emerge that the sculpture was an early, important work by the artist, who died in 2018.

The case joins other examples of artworks by Christian Herdeg in the canton of Zurich being removed inadvertently or without consultation. Show more

For many years, roughly hewn stone blocks stood in front of the Migros branch in Dietlikon ZH - the remains of a long disused fountain. Over time, the site had become overgrown and neglected. Because the pipe was defective and the location was in the way of a planned bus stop, the municipality had the structure removed and destroyed some time ago.

It only became clear afterwards that it was a work by Zurich artist Jürg Altherr, who died in 2018. According to theNZZ, the mistake only became apparent when Altherr's daughter contacted the municipality in the summer. According to the municipality, they found no reference to the author in the documents.

The work of art had been given to Dietlikon as a gift from Migros in 1971. For Altherr's family, the loss weighs particularly heavily - the fountain is considered one of his first site-specific works, a form that was to have a formative influence on his later work.

Light installations disposed of

However, the stone blocks are not the only works of art that have been disposed of in the canton of Zurich this year. At the end of October, the NZZ reported that works by Christian Herdeg had also been removed from public spaces. The Zurich artist complained in the newspaper that two of his most important light installations had been disposed of without his knowledge.

But that's not all: two institutions from the city and canton of Zurich are responsible for the removal of the artworks, which together are worth over half a million francs. They were once purchased, publicly financed, for Zurich Airport and the City of Zurich Electricity Works (EWZ). They were among the 30 light installations that the pioneer of light art created for public spaces around the world.

The installation "So near - so far", a large-scale light work with colored argon tubes, was installed in Terminal A of Zurich Airport in 1986. It was commissioned by the airport management itself. For around 250,000 Swiss francs, a work was created above the moving walkways that millions of travelers passed through for decades. At some point, it simply disappeared - apparently without Herdeg being informed.