Sending paper mail is on the decline. The introduction of the so-called hybrid letter by Swiss Post could accelerate this trend from 2026. (symbolic image) Bild: Peter Schneider /Keystone

Swiss Post wants to make it possible to send important documents digitally from 2026. A special signature will guarantee security and authenticity, and handling will be very simple.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you In January 2026, Swiss Post will introduce a service that allows letters to be sent electronically.

This is particularly relevant for sending important documents.

A regulated signature will guarantee the authenticity of the letter and a digital stamp will guarantee the time of submission.

The letter must be uploaded to the Swiss Post website as a PDF. It can then also be sent as a traditional letter.

The sending of traditional letters has been on the decline for some time. Show more

It should soon be possible to save yourself a trip to the post office or letterbox when sending important documents in Switzerland: With so-called "hybrid letters", Swiss Post wants to make such mailings possible digitally. The service is set to launch in January 2026.

Instead of registered mail or the riskier simple letter, customers will be able to upload their letter as a PDF after registering on the Swiss Post website.

It can then be sent electronically or still as a handwritten letter: In this case, Swiss Post prints the letter itself before sending it the traditional way. The cost is between 40 centimes and one franc.

Special signature to guarantee authenticity

With the help of a regulated signature, the electronic version is intended to guarantee that no one has changed the content of the letter. A digital stamp contains information about the exact time of submission.

The addresses of the sender and recipient will also be checked by Swiss Post, according to Swiss Post spokesperson Stefan Dauner , speaking to French-speaking Swiss radio and television.

The sending of traditional paper mail is already on the decline. The introduction of the "hybrid letter" could play its part in accelerating this trend.