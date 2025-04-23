It should soon be possible to save yourself a trip to the post office or letterbox when sending important documents in Switzerland: With so-called "hybrid letters", Swiss Post wants to make such mailings possible digitally. The service is set to launch in January 2026.
Instead of registered mail or the riskier simple letter, customers will be able to upload their letter as a PDF after registering on the Swiss Post website.
It can then be sent electronically or still as a handwritten letter: In this case, Swiss Post prints the letter itself before sending it the traditional way. The cost is between 40 centimes and one franc.
Special signature to guarantee authenticity
With the help of a regulated signature, the electronic version is intended to guarantee that no one has changed the content of the letter. A digital stamp contains information about the exact time of submission.