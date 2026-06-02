Digital participation in Switzerland is high by international standards. But older people and those with a lower level of education are at a disadvantage. (archive image) Keystone

Digital participation in Switzerland is high by international standards. However, there are major differences within the country. Older people and those with a lower level of education are at a disadvantage.

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Skills and the use of e-banking or artificial intelligence are particularly affected, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) wrote in a report on Tuesday. In comparison with the EU, Switzerland is well positioned. Switzerland is above the EU average in the areas of internet access, digital skills and use of online services. However, it is never in first place.

There were major differences within the population in terms of digital skills. The risk of being excluded from digital participation due to a lack of skills is greatest among older people, but above all among people without post-compulsory education and in professions with the lowest level of qualification.

Differences between women and men

Although more than three quarters of 16 to 74-year-olds had at least basic skills last year, this proportion was significantly lower among the over-60s, people without compulsory education and women, the report continued.

The gap continued in the use of online services. While 81 percent of the population aged between 15 and 88 used e-banking in 2025, the figure was only 62 percent for the over-60s.

The difference is even greater when it comes to the use of artificial intelligence (AI). According to the FSO, three quarters of 15 to 29-year-olds used this tool, compared to just 15 percent of the over-60s. Men also use generative AI more frequently than women (47% compared to 40%). For people with a tertiary degree, the proportion is more than half, for those with an upper secondary level qualification it is 30% and for those with no post-compulsory education it is 17%.

In 2025, 99% of households in Switzerland had an internet connection. 92% of people used the internet daily or almost daily.

It is important that the entire population has access to digital applications and knows how to use them, wrote the FSO. In this context, it speaks of digital participation or e-inclusion. This means that everyone has access to information and communication technologies and is able to use them efficiently when needed.