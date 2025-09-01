The village of Blatten VS was buried by a huge landslide on 28 May. (archive picture) sda

After the landslide in Blatten VS, two men in the Lötschental disregarded exclusion zones. One of them even used a drone. The Upper Valais public prosecutor's office has now sentenced both of them by summary penalty order.

The Upper Valais public prosecutor's office has sentenced two so-called disaster tourists in connection with the Blatten landslide. As reported by the "Walliser Bote ", a 31-year-old Swiss man from the canton of St. Gallen and a German man of the same age from southern Germany traveled to the Lötschental on 1 June 2025 - just a few days after the massive rockfall on 28 May.

In Goppenstein, the two men had already been expressly informed by a military checkpoint that it was forbidden to enter the restricted zone. Nevertheless, they parked their vehicle and set off on foot into the restricted area. They ignored barrier tapes and signs and made their way to the rubble cone. The police were alerted at around 8.30 p.m. and checked the two after their descent.

The German's offense was particularly serious: He let a drone take off in the restricted area, even though flying was prohibited there, as the "Bote" further reports. He used the drone to take pictures of the debris cone.

Both were found guilty

The public prosecutor's office therefore convicted him of violating the Federal Act on Civil Protection and the Aviation Act. He received a conditional fine of 40 daily rates of 95 francs and a fine of 500 francs. He must pay half of the legal costs of CHF 600.

His companion was found guilty of violating the ban. The public prosecutor's office imposed a conditional fine of 30 daily rates of 35 francs and a fine of 400 francs on him. He will also have to pay CHF 300 in legal costs.

Both men accepted the penalty orders, making the sentences legally binding. With these convictions, the judiciary is sending out a clear signal: exclusion zones after natural disasters are not a backdrop for adventures, but serve to protect the population and emergency services.