An Aletsch cable car runs to the Aletsch Glacier between Fiesch and Fiescheralp. KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott

In Fiescheralp VS, the abolition of discounted mountain railroad passes for employees of private companies is causing displeasure. After massive criticism, the municipality now admits it made a mistake and extends the local rate.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you High commuting costs are a burden for restaurants and seasonal employees on the Fiescheralp VS.

Businesses criticize lack of discounts and unequal treatment compared to ski instructors.

Municipality corrects decision: seasonal employees with an L permit are retroactively entitled to the local rate. Show more

Businesses, restaurants and hotels on the Fiescheralp are complaining about the sharp rise in costs for their employees' mountain railroad passes. Since this winter season, employees of private companies no longer receive any discounts and pay CHF 1249 for the AlpsPass with ski area or CHF 152 per month just for the feeder lift.

Many companies see this as a considerable burden, especially as the majority of staff do not ski and the costs cannot be borne in full by the employer.

The unequal treatment of ski instructors, who continue to receive significantly cheaper season passes, is particularly criticized. Several companies told "20 Minuten" that this makes it even more difficult to recruit and retain skilled workers. Employees from abroad, most of whom live in the valley, confirm that the higher prices make them question their willingness to return.

Aletsch Bahnen AG refers to the possibility of a discounted local pass by means of a so-called blue card, a confirmation of residence from the municipality. According to the companies, however, this option was not available for seasonal employees.

The municipality of Fiesch has now confirmed that seasonal workers with an L permit were wrongly excluded. Following a re-examination, the municipal council has decided that these employees are also retroactively entitled to the blue card and thus to the local rate.